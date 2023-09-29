SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Light the Night will bring people together in Sioux Falls to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by cancer. The festival area opens at 5:30 p.m. at Falls Park. There will be a survivor photo taken at 7:30 p.m. A ceremony will be held at 7:45 p.m. A one-mile walk begins at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks at 8:45 p.m.

The richest rodeo in South Dakota history is taking place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. The CINCH Playoffs/Governor’s Cup features a $1-million purse. The competition gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $17.

The newest musical inductees will be honored at the South Dakota Rock & Rollers Hall of Fame ceremony at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls. It kicks-off with an autograph session starting at 3 p.m. The induction ceremony follows at 6 p.m. featuring live performances. A silent auction will also take place.

The Tri-State Band Festival features performances by high school bands from Minnesota, South Dakota and Iowa. The parade competition begins at 9:30 a.m. along Main Street in Luverne, MN. That’s followed by the field competition at 12:30 p.m. at Cardinal Field at the high school.

The Junkin’ Market Days Falls Market features unique products for sale such as boutique clothing, jewelry, home decor, furniture, candles and gourmet foods. It’s taking place at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5, free for children 12 and under.

Scout Troop 361 is hosting a Run for the Future fun run & walk at Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls. The run covers 3.61 miles in honor of the 25-plus year history of the troop. A flag ceremony begins at 7:45 a.m. followed by the run. Proceeds will go to camp scholarships, adult learner training and purchasing new tents.

The New Directions Down Syndrome Association is hosting the Buddy Walk. Everyone is welcome to Pasley Park in Sioux Falls to celebrate those with Down syndrome. The walk begins at 10 a.m.

The Washington Pavilion presents the Broadway production of Beetlejuice. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm near Canton, SD is hosting a Pumpkin Festival. Enjoy activities for all ages including pumpkin picking, fall treats, farm animals, live music and shopping. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Sunday. Admission is free.

Fall Festival season features South Dakota-grown produce for sale at Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch in Yankton from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Country Apple Orchard south of Sioux Falls from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Homestead Orchard in Parker, from 10-6 p.m.

Art Moms & Friends are hosting a Holiday Boutique at 3101 West 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Local vendors will be selling unique pieces for the holidays including antiques, baked goods, jewelry, stationary, houseplants, farmhouse decor plus candles and more, from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are noon to 4 p.m.

Purchase fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

Vendors are selling house wares, artwork and other locally-made products at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 915 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park east of Sioux Falls is extending its hours by hosting a Moonlight Maze from 6-9 p.m. Along with the corn maze, there will also be laser tag, silent disco and a community bonfire. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children and free for ages under three.

The Heartland County Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg on Highway 11, features an 11-acre maze in the design of zebras. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 4 and under.