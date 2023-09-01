SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Enjoy a day of cosmic exploration at the new Wells Fargo CineDome and Sweetman Planetarium. There will be free admission throughout the day with showings of the the film Unseen Universe at 11 a.m., noon, 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. and 4 p.m. There will also be a presentation by Aerostar at 1 p.m., along with interactive kids’ activities including an up-close look at a flight control unit. There will also be free admission to the Kirby Science Discover Center and Visual Arts Center.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s Farmers Union Day at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron, SD. Events include a Farmer’s Share Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a panel discussion titled Eminent Domain vs. Property Rights at 1 p.m. The Farm Safety FFA Quiz Bowl Championship takes place at 2 p.m. Midway carnival rides are open from 10 a.m. to midnight. Live music in the grandstand features Carly Pearce with special guest, Drew Green with opening act Sam Barber at 7 p.m. The state fair runs through Monday.

DuPont Brass is the headline act at Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls. The free music starts at 7 p.m. with opening act BYOBrass. Show up early for Art at the Levitt where vendors will be selling arts & crafts behind the Levitt stage from 4-9 p.m.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard, south of Sioux Falls, includes plenty of apples and pumpkins for sale. Opening weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Sunday.

It’s the final weekend of swimming at the lone City of Sioux Falls outdoor pool that’s still open for the summer. Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center is open from 1-8 p.m.

Cool-off on the water slide, the wave pool and lazy river at Wild Water West, west of Sioux Falls. Saturday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Heartland County Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg on Highway 11, features an 11-acre maze in the design of zebras. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 4 and under.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls. You can also vote for your favorite sculpture as part of the People’s Choice Award through the end of the month.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Star Trek: The Motion Picture, rated G, Free Willy, rated PG and Theater Camp, rated PG-13.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Gran Tourismo: Based on a True Story, rated PG-13, plus The Equilizer 3 and Retribution, both rated R.

I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD features sprint cars, late-model street stocks, modified and hobby stock racing. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with the races starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for students, free for ages 12 and under.