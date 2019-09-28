Saturday Boredom Busters: September 28th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Families are invited to learn more about health and safety during the Health Connect Fair at the Sioux Falls Arena. The free fair goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes music by Phil Baker and Rockin’ Red, a magic show, blood pressure checks, a free lunch, free adult flu shots, car seat checks and prizes.

SiouxperCon: The Wrath of Con is a fan convention that celebrates art forms ranging from comic books, sci-fi, fantasy, anime, board games and video gaming. Activities get underway at noon at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Proceeds go to the JY6 Foundation, which supports research to end pediatric cancers, and to Reach Literacy.

The South Dakota Oral Cancer Foundation is hosting a 5K Walk/Fun Run. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at Cherry Rock Park in Sioux Falls. The 5K begins at 10 a.m. There will also be free oral cancer screenings.

West Nidaros Lutheran Church in Crooks is serving a Harvest Festival Supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 5 and under. A Bake Sale & Farmers Market begins at 4 p.m.

The Falls Art Market is an outdoor marketplace featuring locally-created pottery, paintings, jewelry, wood, sculptures and textiles for sale. The Market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at BronzeAge Art Casting located at 1110 North Weber Avenue.

Down the street from the art market, vendors are selling home-grown produce at the Falls Park Farmers Market. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October.

Sioux Falls Police & Sioux Falls Fire Rescue are hosting a Public Safety Career Day from noon to 4 p.m. at the downtown Law Enforcement Center. You can fill-out job applications during the event and there will be walk-in interviews for qualified applicants.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.