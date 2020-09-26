Saturday Boredom Busters: September 26th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The ALS Association is hosting a virtual Walk to Defeat ALS. Participants are invited to walk or ride around your neighborhood, a nearby park or in your living room. Activities get underway at 10 a.m. with a program on Facebook, where you can also share photos and spread the word about working together to find a cure for ALS.

A virtual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is taking place in Rapid City. Participants can walk safely throughout the day in their neighborhoods, area tracks and trails. A virtual opening ceremony takes place at 10 a.m. Mountain Time. There will be a view-only Promise Garden in Wilson Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The National Park Service is celebrating National Public Lands Day by waiving entrance fees. There’s free admission today to Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Wind Cave and Badlands National Parks, plus Jewell Cave National Monument.

Oktoberfest at Remedy Brewing Company in Sioux Falls includes a Dachshund Dash at 6 p.m. Register your Dachshund to race for a $10 entry fee or take part in the all-breed costume contest and parade. All proceeds benefit Dakota Dachshund Rescue.

The Sioux Falls Lacrosse Association is inviting young athletes to a Try Lacrosse Clinic at the Sanford Fieldhouse. The free clinic goes from 4:30 to 6 p.m. All equipment is provided. The clinic is open to boys and girls ages 5 and up.

The Pioneer Power Show features tractors and engines, steam threshing, corn shelling plus crafts and a flea market at Pioneer Acres in Menno, SD. Activities get underway at 8 a.m. today and Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 10 and under.

Wind your way through 11 acres of twists and turns in the shape of a giraffe at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 9 p.m. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.