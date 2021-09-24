Saturday Boredom Busters: September 25th

LUVERNE, MN (KELO) — The Tri-State Band Festival is taking place in Luverne, MN. The parade down Main Street in downtown Luverne begins at 9:30 a.m. Field performances start at 12:30 p.m. at the Luverne Cardinal Field. Admission to the competition is $10.

High school bands throughout the region are also competing in the Big Sioux Review in Brandon, SD. Gates open at 6 p.m. at the Brandon Valley Athletic Complex. Performances begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10, $5 for children.

The South Dakota Rock & Roll Music Association is hosting its Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Activities get underway at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls at 3 p.m. with an autograph session. The induction ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Reserve seating is $35.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm in Canton is hosting a Pumpkin Festival this weekend. There will be pumpkin picking from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Other pumpkin-related activities plus live music and food vendors until go until 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Let’s Walk is an event in Sioux Falls to promote a healthy lifestyle. There will be a brief talk by an Avera Cancer Institute provider at 9:30 a.m., followed by a walk around Lake Lorraine. Participants will meet at the northwest access point of the lake, north of the CarsForSale building. The free event is open to people of all ages.

The South Dakota Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting an Out of the Darkness Walk. The event to raise awareness about suicide prevention gets underway at 10 a.m. at Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls.

West Nidaros Lutheran Church is Crooks, SD is hosting a Harvest Festival Supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 5 and under. A bake sale, farmers market and crafts are for sale starting at at 4 p.m.

Bug Squad is the newest exhibit at the Washington Pavilion’s Kirby Science Discovery Center. The touring exhibit features talking animatronic members of the Bug Squad. Plus, visitors can take a ride on a slide in the Spider Web Escape Area, climb through tunnels in the Ant Colony Climber and experience virtually what it’s like to fly in the Dragonfly Drone Exhibit. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Pioneer Power Show features tractors and engines on display, steam threshing, a petting zoo, kids pedal pull, crafts and flea market, corn shelling, homemade ice cream and a carousel at Pioneer Acres in Menno, SD. The power show gets underway at 8 a.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 10 and under.

The two free Leaf & Branch Drop-Off sites open today in Sioux Falls. The locations are at 1015 East Chambers Street and 100 N. Lyon Boulevard. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are noon to 5 p.m. Leaves must be removed from plastic bags. All loads must be tarped or in an enclosed vehicle. The sites are open through November 28th.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg features a zip line, corn maze and corn kernel pit. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vendors are selling fresh produce and hand-crafted items at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market is open every Saturday through October.

You can also purchase fresh locally-grown produce along with fall décor and baked goods at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors to the Heartland Country Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg, SD are invited to find their way through an eleven-acre maze in the design of a lion. Today’s hours are from noon to 9 p.m.

The Corn Maze at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Sioux Falls features more than 7 acres of twists, turns and dead ends. The hours are from noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $10.

The local band We All Have Hooks For Hands performs for Season 9 of White Wall Sessions. Doors open at the Last Stop CD Shop on East 10th Street at 3:30 p.m. Filming begins at 4 p.m. Tickets are $5. You can watch White Wall Sessions on KELOLAND TV every Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

Enjoy more live music during FersonFest. Bands will be playing from 1-11 p.m. at the Fernson Brewery located at 1400 E Robur Drive in Sioux Falls. Tickets are $15, free for ages 14 and under.

It’s Championship Weekend at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. Gates open at 4 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. Races start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students, free for children 12 and under.