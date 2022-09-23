SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books connects readers in the state with the best of regional and national writers in Brookings this weekend. Activities include presentations on South Dakota True Crime starting at 9 a.m. in the Children’s Museum of South Dakota; the authors of City of Hustle: Writing Sioux Falls will host a session in the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center starting at 9 a.m.; book signing sessions by various writers take place at noon and again at 4 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center; author and illustrator Hector Curriel will discuss his book on aviator and Governor Joe Foss at 1 p.m. in the Children’s Museum, and a panel discuss on Great Reads from Indigenous Communities at 3 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.

Northern Plains Indian Art features works by Native American artists on display at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Sioux Falls. Today’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5, free for children under 12 years old.

The South Dakota Rock & Rollers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place at the Ramkota Inn Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. Activities begin at 3 p.m. with an autograph session that’s free to the public. The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. featuring performances by the inductees. Tickets to the ceremony start at $35 on up. The event also includes a silent auction.

Health screenings and free flu shots will be part of the Health Connect Fair at the Sioux Falls Arena. The fair goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and also include visits with health and safety advocates as well as a free lunch and door prizes.

The Out of the Darkness Community Walk in downtown Sioux Falls is a gathering to raise awareness and support families affected by suicide. Registration starts at 12:45 p.m. at Levitt at the Falls. The opening ceremony is at 1 p.m. followed by the walk at 1:15 p.m.

The Shine a Light On NF Walk is a fundraising event for the Children’s Tumor Foundation and to help end this genetic disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. The walk starts at 9 a.m. at Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls.

The Tri-State Band Festival features a parade of area high school bands plus the Minnesota State-Mankato band marching down Main Street in Luverne, MN starting at 9:30 a.m. That’s followed by a field competition starting at 12:30 p.m. at Cardinal Field.

14 marching bands will be performing during the Big Sioux Review at Brandon Valley High School. The music starts at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

It’s Superpower Dog Day at the Washington Pavilion. You can meet dogs from Dakota Dachshund Rescue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be dog-themed crafts in the Raven Children’s Studio, plus enjoy the movie, Superpower Dogs in the Wells Fargo CineDome, all day long.

West Nidaros Lutheran Church near Crooks is hosting a Harvest Festival Supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 5 and under. A bake sale and farmers market open at 4 p.m.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Fall Library Book Sale. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Money raised from the sale will go to purchase new items for the church library.

Vendors are selling fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

Vendors are also selling fresh produce and other locally-made goods at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

Riverview Tree farm near Canton, SD is hosting a Pumpkin Festival with picking hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be live music, kids activities plus farm animals. Admission is free.