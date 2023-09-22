SIOUX FALLS, (KELO) — The Gateway Lounge in Sioux Falls is hosting a fundraiser for John & Mary Bucknell, who lost their home to a fire last month. Beers for Bucknells goes from 1-5 p.m. and includes a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle plus a $50 raffle for a 5-piece firepit patio set.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm near Canton, SD is hosting a Pumpkin Festival. Enjoy activities for all ages including pumpkin picking, fall treats, farm animals, live music and shopping. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Sunday. Admission is free.

The Tea Fall Festival includes 30 crafters selling selling items inside and outside the Tea Community Hall. The hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival is college fund benefit for Olivia Newell who lost her mother last year.

Other Fall Festivals include South Dakota-grown produce for sale at Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch in Yankton from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard south of Sioux Falls goes from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Walk to Defeat ALS in Sioux Falls is an opportunity to come together to raise funds for treatments and a cure for ALS, as well as helping families dealing with the disease. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. at Sertoma Park. Raise, or donate, $100 dollars and you receive a t-shirt.

The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is an event promoting mental health awareness and suicide prevention. Check-in is at 12:45 p.m. at Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls. The walk begins at 1:30 p.m.

West Nidaros Lutheran Church northeast of Crooks, SD is serving a Harvest Festival Supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 5 and under. Carry-outs will be available. There will also be a bake sale and farmers market opening at 4 p.m.

The Ruth Lutheran Women’s Missionary League Guild at Zion Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Bake, Book, & Honey Sale this weekend. The hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with breakfast and lunch being served. Sunday’s hours are 8 a.m. to noon with a bag of books costing $5.

You’re invited to cheer Special Olympics South Dakota athletes during the State Fall Classic Competition in Mitchell. The softball tournament takes place today and Sunday at Cadwell Sports Complex.

SURF Day at the Washington Pavilion includes free admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center to celebrate the opening of the new immersive water exhibit H20 Workshop. Kids will learn about the phases of water through fog pipes, fog mushrooms and rain clouds, plus how water moves through aqueducts, faucets, river channels and even squirt guns. The hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Remedy Brewing Company in Sioux Falls is celebrating Oktoberfest with a Bierfest and home-brewing competition from noon to 3 p.m. That’s followed by a Stein-holding Competition at 5 p.m. There will also be live music, food and pumpkin bowling.

The Empire Mall is celebrating the arrival of fall with Autumn at the Empire. Shoppers can pamper themselves with free snacks and beverages plus the first 100 children will receive a special gift box. The hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Just Between Friends Fall/Winter Sale includes gently-used children’s and maternity items for sale at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The hours are 9 a.m. to noon. The sale resumes at 1-7 p.m. with a half-off sale.

Art Moms & Friends are hosting a Holiday Boutique at 3101 West 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Local vendors will be selling unique pieces for the holidays including antiques, baked goods, jewelry, stationary, houseplants, farmhouse decor plus candles and more, from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are noon to 4 p.m.

Purchase your weekly supply of fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

Vendors are selling everything from house wares to artwork and other locally-made products at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 915 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Heartland County Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg on Highway 11, features an 11-acre maze in the design of zebras. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 4 and under.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park campground east of Sioux Falls is hosting a Corn Maze from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children, free for ages under 3.