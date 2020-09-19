Saturday Boredom Busters: September 19th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Fall Parade of Home features more than 60 newly-built homes in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford, Lennox, Tea and Wentworth. New this year, some builders have added a virtual tour option to their homes listing. People who show up in-person are encouraged to bring a face mask to wear inside the homes. The homes range in price from $200-thousand on up to more than $1-million. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. today and Sunday. All the homes are free to tour.

The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a virtual Walk to End Alzheimer’s today. Instead of of hosting a large gathering, The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails in southeastern South Dakota. You can download the new Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to track your steps and distance. A virtual opening ceremony will take place at 10 a.m.

The Health Connect Fair at the Sanford Pentagon features free health screenings for people of all ages. The fair goes from 11 a.m. to 3p.m. and also includes a free lunch and entertainment.

Sioux Empire REALTORS® for Kids are hosting a Poker Run Scramble to raise money for local children in need. The 10-stop scramble goes from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting at J & L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls. The cost is $20 for single rides, $25 for double rides.

The Black Expo showcases local black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. 22 vendors will be set up at the 8th and Railroad Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Calvary Episcopal Cathedral in downtown Sioux Falls is hosting a Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to noon. Items for sale including clothing, housewares, books and tools. Admission is free but a mask is required for entry.

You’re invited to a special commemoration in Sioux Falls of the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower Voyage. It starts at 7 p.m. at McKennan Park and includes a reading of the names of the Pilgrims, plus a lighting of the luminaries. Admission is free. Masks are encouraged.

It’s another exciting night of racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon. The Power Series 360 Nationals features a $10-thousand dollar top prize. The gates open at 4 p.m. Hot laps begin at 7 p.m.