Saturday Boredom Busters: September 18th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day-two of the Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls. Gates open at 8 a.m. Players tee-off starting at 11:15 a.m. The Grillin’ on the Green burger competition is at 6 p.m. at The Ranch. There’s free parking for the tournament in the former Sears and Yonkers parking lots at The Empire Mall. Shuttles run every 15-minutes. The final round of the Sanford International is Sunday.

Thirty newly-built homes are on display this weekend as part of the Fall Parade of Homes. The homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon and Tea. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. All homes are free to see, except for the Feature Home, which costs $5 to tour, with the money going to the Sioux Empire Homebuilders Care Foundation.

The Health Connect Fair at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls includes free health screenings and a free lunch, plus health and safety resources for people of all ages. The hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Buddy Walk is a benefit for the New Directions Down Syndrome Association. The one-mile walk begins and ends at Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls Starting at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served following the walk.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises money and awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. at Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls. A ceremony is at 9:45 a.m. The two-mile walk begins at 10 a.m.

All vehicles are invited to take part in the ALS Poker Run. Registration goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Steve’s Bar in Trent, SD. The cost is $20 a person.

The Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls is celebrating National Museum Day by offering free admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and the Visual Arts Center. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out the animatronic insects that are part of the Bug Squad exhibit.

Kanaranzi Creek in Ellsworth, MN is hosting a Fabulous Fall Event that includes the sale of re-purposed home decor, painted furniture, architectural, industrial, rustic and many one-of-a-kind treasures. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg features a zip line, corn maze and corn kernel pit. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vendors are selling fresh produce and hand-crafted items at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market is open every Saturday through October.

You can also purchase fresh locally-grown produce at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors to the Heartland Country Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg, SD are invited to find their way through an eleven-acre maze in the design of a lion. Today’s hours are from noon to 9 p.m.

The Corn Maze at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Sioux Falls features more than 7 acres of twists, turns and dead ends. The hours are from noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $10.

The Sioux Falls Sports Cards Show features new and vintage cards plus memorabilia for sale at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Building on West Russell Street. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.