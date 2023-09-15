SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Round-two of the Sanford International PGA Tour Champions tournament takes place at Minnehaha County Club in Sioux Falls. The gates open at 8 a.m. The first group tees-off at 10:15 a.m. A contest of champions BBQ takes place at 5 p.m. with music by Jocko Deal on the driving range. The final round takes place on Sunday.

The Health Connect Festival features free flu shots and COVID 19 vaccinations. The festival is taking place at the Sioux Falls Arena from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and also includes health and safety discussions, screenings and free lunch and door prizes.

The Dell Rapids Pink Ladies are hosting a Car Show & Auction. It’s taking place from noon to 4 p.m. in the Dell Rapids City Park. It costs $15 to show your car. The event is free to attend. Money raised will go toward cancer research.

People are invited to the Hartford Cemetery to honor the service of soldiers who fought in the Civil War. A gravestone dedication for Private Charles Lansing will take place at 1 p.m. conducted by Grand Army of the Republic re-enactors. The service will be followed by a Walking Tour of the 28 Civil War veterans buried in the cemetery.

Dakota Dachshund Day includes dachshund races, a dog costume contest, food trucks and kids game. The event is hosted by Dakota Dachshund Rescue and is taking place at Special Olympics South Dakota in Sioux Falls from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Registration for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is at 8:30 a.m. at Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls. An opening ceremony emceed by KELOLAND’s Tom Hanson begins at 10 a.m., followed by the walk.

The Shine a Light NF Walk is a fundraiser to benefit the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Neurofibromatosis affects millions of people worldwide. Activities go from 9 a.m. to noon at Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls.

King Turkey Day in Worthington, MN features the Great Gobbler Gallop on 10th Street at 1:30 p.m. followed by a grand parade at 2 p.m., races at Worthington Speedway at 5:30 p.m. plus live music in the downtown pavilion at 7:30 p.m. and a showing of the Super Mario Bros movie on the government center lawn at 8 p.m.

The Granite Threshermen’s Association is hosting a Swap Meet & Model T and Old Vehicle Get-together in Granite, Iowa. The hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

South Shore Community Development is showing the John Wayne classic western Rio Bravo under the stars. Gates open at 6 p.m. at the Mallberg Ball Park field in South Shore, SD. The movie starts at dusk. The cost is $5 a car.

The Sioux Falls Sports Card Show is taking place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. You can buy, sell or trade cards and memorabilia from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Fall Festival season features South Dakota-grown produce for sale at Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch in Yankton from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard south of Sioux Falls goes from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Fall Festival at Kanaranzi Creek in Ellsworth MN includes re-purposed home decor and other indoor and outdoor furnishing for sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Purchase your weekly supply of fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

Vendors are selling everything from house wares to artwork and other locally-made products at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 915 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Heartland County Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg on Highway 11, features an 11-acre maze in the design of zebras. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 4 and under.