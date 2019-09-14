Saturday Boredom Busters: September 14th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — More than fifty new homes are on display during the Falls Parade of Homes. The homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg and Tea. You can check out the homes from 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, as well as next weekend. All homes are free to tour except the two Feature Homes, which are $5 each. Proceeds benefit the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease. The event gets underway at 8 a.m. at Cherapa Place in downtown Sioux Falls. Participants will also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with Promise Flowers during a Promise Garden Ceremony.

Country Apple Orchard is hosting a Family Fun Festival that includes all kids of apple goodies and other foods, kids inflatables, live music plus train and pony rides. Today’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Country Apple Orchard is located 4 and 1/2 miles south of Sioux Falls on Minnesota Avenue.

Mums for Kids is a Kiwanis Club Plant Sale at Natural Beauty Greenhouse in Sioux Falls. The sale goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes vendors, food and a tour of the greenhouse located at 46844 264th Street. Admission is free.

All vehicles are welcome to take part in the Warriors for Mick ALS Poker Run. Sign up goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Steve’s Bar & Grill in Trent, SD. A silent auction will be held after the ride at 5:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to the ALS chapter of South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota.

Jellystone Park, off Interstate 90 near Brandon, has a 7-acre Corn Maze for all ages. The hours are from noon to 9 p.m.

Vendors at the Falls Park Farmer’s Market are selling fresh produce and other items from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmer’s Market is open every Saturday through October.

The Brandon Farmers Market is taking place at The Gypsy Trading Company. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Sports Cards Show features new and vintage cards plus memorabilia at American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.