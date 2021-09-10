Saturday Boredom Busters: September 11th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sidewalk Arts Festival features more than 220 vendor booths as part of the region’s largest one-day arts festival. The free event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls. The festival is a fundraiser for the Pavilion’s Visual Arts Center.

Celebrate Sioux Falls’ German heritage at Germanfest in Fawick Park. The free festival goes from 1-10 p.m. and includes a day of music, dancing and authentic German food.

Thirty newly-built homes are on display this weekend and next weekend as part of the Fall Parade of Homes. The homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon and Tea. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. All homes are free to see, except for the Feature Home, which costs $5 to tour, with the money going to the Sioux Empire Homebuilders Care Foundation.

The final concert of the season for Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls features the LowDown Brass Band. The Levitt lawn opens at 6 p.m. The music starts at 6:30 p.m.

East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to noon. Plus, the church is hosting a Neighborhood Block Party which includes free food, games and inflatables from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wild Water West, west of Sioux Falls, is hosting a Foreign Car-Motorcycle Show from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free. The show includes music, food and prizes.

The Harvest Festival, a quarter-mile west of Delmont, SD, includes farm demonstrations starting at 10 a.m., a parade at 11 a.m., a kids sandbox coin scramble at 3 p.m. plus live music throughout the afternoon. Admission is free.

Participants of the Sioux Falls Firefighters Association Step Up For Heroes event at the Sioux Falls Arena will climb 110 steps to honor the lives lost in the World Trade Center attack 20 years ago today. An opening ceremony is at 9 a.m. The memorial stair climb and junior firefighter obstacle course begin at 10 a.m.

The Patrick W. Herreid American Legion Post 911 is hosting an All-Vehicle Poker Run. Registration starts at 11 a.m. at JJ’s Billiards. There will also be a classic car show and a bake sale with proceeds to benefit Big Paws Canine Rescue.

Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD is hosting First-Responder Weekend, with all first-responders getting a $10 discount entry to today’s Fall Festival. Admission for everyone else is $13. Free for kids under 35-inches tall. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vendors are selling fresh produce and hand-crafted items at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market is open every Saturday through October.

You can also purchase fresh locally-grown produce at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house this weekend at their club building on the north side of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sunday.

The Presidents Bowl at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls features Washington High School taking on O’Gorman at 1 p.m. That game is followed by Roosevelt playing Brandon Valley at 5 p.m. Both games will be livestreamed on KELOLAND.com.

Enjoy a night at the races at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Admission is $13, $6 for students.