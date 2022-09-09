SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sidewalk Arts Festival in downtown Sioux Falls is the largest single-day arts festival in the region. The event, held outside of the Washington Pavilion, offers more than 230 vendor booths featuring the region’s best fine art, folk art and craft artisans showcasing their works from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be kids activities, live entertainment and food vendors. The festival is one of the largest fundraisers for the Pavilion. Admission is free.

Germanfest is a celebration of Sioux Falls’ German heritage. It takes place at Fawick Park from 1-10 p.m. and includes German music and dancing throughout the day, plus plenty of German food and beer to enjoy. There will be puppet shows for kids at 2 & 3 p.m. Wiener Dog Races at 4:30 p.m. will benefit Dakota Dachsund Rescue. Admission is free. Germanfest is a fundraiser for Sioux Falls’ sister city partnership with Potsdam, Germany.

Ribfest on Main Street in Humboldt, SD includes a Show & Shine from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., awards for the ribs contest will be announced at 4 p.m., live music starts at 6:30 p.m. with 100-Proof out of Rapid City, followed by Hairball at 9 p.m.

Wild Water West is hosting a Foreign Car-Motorcycle Show featuring all makes and models. Gates open at 8 a.m. for the registrants. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes music, raffles plus food.

The Fall Parade of Homes features 45 new projects on display in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. today and Sunday. The two feature homes cost $5 to tour, all the other homes are free to see. The money raised goes to the Home Builders Care Foundation.

The Fall Junk Fest at the Nest in Sioux Falls includes antiques, vintage decor, hand-crafted jewelry and furniture for sale outside of Robyn’s Nest in Sioux Falls. The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Robyn’s Nest is located at 3720 S River Bluff Road.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes a zip line course, a funny farm petting zoo, jumping pillows, a giant hay bale maze, kiddie train rides plus food and live music. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $14 for everyone taller than 35-inches.

The AMA Coins and Sports Cards Show features collectibles for sale or swapping at the at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Vendors are selling fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

Vendors are also selling fresh produce and other locally-made goods at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

It’s still rummage sale season in KELOLAND. East Side Lutheran Church is hosting a rummage sale in the church garage and barn from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s already Halloween season at the Yogi Bear Jellystone Park in Brandon, SD. The Halloween Spooktacular Festival goes from noon to 9 p.m. and includes a corn maze, crafts, a jumping pillow and mini-golf. Wear a costume, or come as you are. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children.

You’re invited to wind your way through the 11-acre maze in the design of prairie dogs at the Heartland Country Corn Maze east of Harrisburg, on Highway 11. Today’s hours are noon to 9 p.m. Admission runs from $5 to $8. It’s free for kids 4 and under.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The final free concert of the season at Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls features Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats. The Levitt lawn opens at 6:30 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m. with the opening act, EZ Answers.

The Presidents Bowl at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls features the Washington Warriors taking on the Roosevelt Rough Riders at 3:30 p.m. followed by the Jefferson Cavaliers playing the Lincoln Patriots at 7 p.m. The Presidents Bowl is a fundraiser for booster clubs at all four high schools.

Racing season wraps up tonight at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. The gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The racing starts at 7 p.m.