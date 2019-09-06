Saturday Boredom Busters: Sept. 7th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sidewalk Arts Festival is a fundraiser for the Visual Arts Center of the Washington Pavilion. More than 300 vendors, including 50 vendors new to the event this year, will be set up on the streets surrounding the Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. There will also be kids’ activities, live music and food.

Celebrate Sioux Falls’ German heritage during Germanfest 2019. The free event goes from 1-10 p.m. at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls. Polk music starts at 2 p.m. and plays all day. Puppet shows are at 2 and 3 p.m. Dachshund Dog Races begin at 4:30 p.m

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the USS South Dakota Memorial during a ceremony on the campus of Augustana University. The event gets underway at 10 a.m. in the Hamre Recital Hall of the Fryxell Humanities Center. The free program includes a music by the Sioux Falls Municipal Band plus a reunion of USS South Dakota crew members.

Motorcycle daredevil Cole Freeman will fly through the sky at J & L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls. Freeman will jump from ramp to ramp for a distance of 50- feet through the air at 4 p.m. He’ll also perform stunt shows at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Benson’s Flea Market is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. A new season of exhibitors selling antiques, collectibles and furniture begins this weekend in the Expo Building of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2, free for children 12 and under.

The Fall Junk Fest at the Nest is a one-day sale of artisans selling antiques, repurposed and vintage items plus jewelry at Robyn’s Nest in Sioux Falls. The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be a food truck on site. Robyn’s Next is located at 3720 S. River Bluff Road.

Vendors at the Falls Park Farmer’s Market are selling fresh produce and other items from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmer’s Market is open every Saturday through October.

The Brandon Farmers Market is taking place at The Gypsy Trading Company. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. The program starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.