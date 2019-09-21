Saturday Boredom Busters: Sept. 21st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s the final weekend of the Falls Parade of Homes. More than 50 new homes are on display in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg and Tea. from 1-5 p.m. today and Sunday. All homes are free to tour except the two Feature Homes, which are $5 each. Proceeds benefit the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation.

Country Apple Orchard is hosting its 20th annual Apple Festival. Enjoy homemade apple pies, caramel apples, tractor wagon rides to the orchard to pick your own apples, plus pony and train rides. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Country Apple Orchard is located 4.5 miles south of Sioux Falls on Minnesota Avenue

The Sioux Falls Firefighters Association Step Up for Heroes is a memorial stair climb to honor the lives lost in the World Trade Center attacks on 9/11. Activities get underway at Howard Wood Field with a challenge course at 8 a.m. followed by an opening ceremony and memorial service at 9 a.m. The stair climb begins at 9:30 a.m.

The Walk to Defeat ALS is a 2-mile walk to help those living with ALS. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. at Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls. The walk begins at 10 a.m

Registration for the Paralyzed Veterans of America Poker Run goes from 11 a.m. to noon at the Thirsty Duck Bar & Grill in Sioux Falls. The cost is $20, $30 a couple.

The Patriot Poker Run & Freedom Concert Honoring Veterans is a benefit for the non-profit Prairie Patriots of South Dakota. Registration goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Red Rocks Bar & Grill in Rowena, S.D. Live music begins at 6:15 with a raffle to follow.

The Menno Pioneer Power Show features tractors, steam threshing, corn shelling, historic buildings and homemade ice cream at Pioneer Acres in Menno, S.D. Gates open at 7:30 a.m. today and Sunday. Activities get underway at 8 a.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 10 and under.

Vendors at the Falls Park Farmer’s Market are selling fresh produce and other items from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmer’s Market is open every Saturday through October.

The Brandon Farmers Market is taking place at The Gypsy Trading Company. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.