Saturday Boredom Busters: October 9th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Jaycees Feargrounds haunted house is open for another spooky season. The haunted house is open from 7 p.m. to midnight in the Arts Building of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Tickets are $12 online, $17 at the gate, a fast-pass is $5.

The Haunted Farm in Worthing, SD includes a haunted barn, haunted woods, dark trail plus a hayride and animals. The hours are 7-10 p.m. The cost is $23, $10 for the non-haunted attractions. The location is 47449 276th Street.

Dakota Dachshund Rescue is hosting a Halloweenie Trunk or Treat. It’s taking place at Your Pet Shop on East 41st Street from noon to 3 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is hosting a Fetching Fall Craft & Bake Sale. Not only can you purchase fall and Halloween items, but there will also be a costume contest for dogs. The craft and bake sale goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are plenty of festivals to enjoy this weekend in KELOLAND. Strawbale Winery near Renner is hosting a Harvest Festival that includes wine discounts, pumpkin painting, bean bag toss and live music by the Shamrockers from 11a.m. to 5 p.m.

People in Groton, SD are hosting a Pumpkin Fest in the Groton City Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities include pumpkin painting, hayrides, train rides and face painting. Lunch wil be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A Fall Festival in Howard, SD includes carnival games, wagon rides, a petting zoo and live music from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s located at the Miner County 4H Grounds. Admission is $5 with all proceeds going to Children’s Care Corner and Miner County 4H.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm in Canton is hosting a Pumpkin Festival this weekend. There will be pumpkin picking from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Other pumpkin-related activities plus live music and food vendors until go until 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg features a zip line, corn maze and corn kernel pit. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Junkin’ Market Days features vendors from across South Dakota selling re-purposed, rustic, shabby chic, farm house, vintage and one-of-a-kind items. It’s taking place in the Expo Center at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5, free for children 12 and under.

Businesses in Davis, SD are hosting an Indoor & Outdoor Flea Market that includes antiques, primitives, restorables, up-cycled and re-purposed items along with home-baked breads and pies. The Flea Market is taking place along Main Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Dakota Independent Film Festival includes documentary shorts, feature films and panel discussions this weekend at the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls. The doors open at 10:30 a.m. All seating is general admission and masks are recommended. The cost is $35, $60 for a weekend pass, $55 for theatre members.

Vendors are selling fresh produce and hand-crafted items at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market is open every Saturday through the end of the month.

You can also purchase fresh locally-grown produce along with fall décor and baked goods at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Find your way through the stalks at the Heartland Country Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg, as well as a corn maze at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Sioux Falls. The hours are noon to 9 p.m. at both locations.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Lincoln Stars at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.

