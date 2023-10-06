SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — High school marching bands from South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa will be competing in the Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls. The parade gets underway at 8:30 a.m. starting on W. Madison Street and turning onto N. Lake Avenue by Covell Lake. The parade ends at the corner of N. Lake & West Avenue. It’s free to see the parade. The field competition begins at 10:15 a.m. at Howard Wood Field. The finals competition takes place at 6:45 p.m. Admission is $15 dollars for adults, $5 for students and free for ages 5 and under.

Bark in the Park is a 3K and 5K fun run fundraiser for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at Pasley Park. The running and walking begin at 9:45 a.m. There are also pet contests at 11 a.m. including prettiest pooch, handsomest hound and best trick.

You’re invited to take part in Walk4CMT to help find a cure for this progressive neuromuscular disease. The event is taking place from 9 a.m. to noon at Cherry Rock Park in Sioux Falls.

The Black Hills Powwow in Rapid City includes a downtown parade at 10 a.m., a Veterans’ Grand Entry at the Barnett Arena at noon, followed by Dancer Grand Entries at 1:30 and 7 p.m.

Businesses at The Bridges at 57th Street in Sioux Falls are hosting a Fall Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities include face-painting, a petting zoo, a photo booth and McCrossan Boys Ranch wagon rides. Admission is free.

The Avera Cancer Institute is hosting Feria de Salud, a health fair focusing on the needs of the Latino community in the Sioux Falls Area. The free event is taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prairie Center at Avera McKennan. There will be kids activities, health screenings and refreshments.

Purchase home-grown produce and enjoy family activities at Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch in Yankton from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Country Apple Orchard south of Sioux Falls from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Homestead Orchard in Parker, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Cherry Rock Farms in Brandon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Benson’s Flea Market is the longest-running flea market in South Dakota. Vendors are selling antiques, collectibles and rummage items from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $3, free for children under 12.

Purchase fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of the month.

Vendors are selling house wares, artwork and other locally-made products at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 915 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

Gift & Thrift, located at 10th & Bahnson in Sioux Falls, is hosting an Outdoor Sale & Flea Market. Vendors will be selling vintage, antique, retro and other treasures from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Memorial Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Craft/Vendor Fair & Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be available. Proceeds will fund mission grants.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park east of Sioux Falls is extending its hours by hosting a Moonlight Maze from 6-9 p.m. Along with the corn maze, there will also be laser tag, silent disco and a community bonfire. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children and free for ages under three.

The Heartland County Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg on Highway 11, features an 11-acre maze in the design of zebras. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 4 and under.

The Stampede hockey team opens its 25th season hosting the Waterloo Black Hawks at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m. There will be a pre-game ceremony retiring the number of the team’s all-time leader scorer, Thomas Vanek.