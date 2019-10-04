Saturday Boredom Busters: October 4th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Showcase of Remodeled Homes and Outdoor Living Showcase feature 17 projects on display this weekend by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire. You can check-out the projects in Sioux Falls and Harrisburg from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5, free for children two and under.

The Fall Home Expo is taking place this weekend at the Sioux Falls Arena. Meet with professionals who can help with your next big home project from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $3.

The Festival of Bands features a day of marching activities involving dozens of bands from South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska. It starts with a parade beginning near Terrace Park at 8 a.m. Field Preliminaries at Howard Wood Field start at 9:45 a.m. That’s followed by Field Finals at 6 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for students and free for ages five and under.

Fetching Fall is a craft and bake sale fundraiser for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. The event goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Humane Society is located at 3720 E. Benson Road.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm near Canton is hosting a Pumpkin Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pick your own Halloween pumpkins, plus enjoy games, rides, pumpkin painting a pumpkin slingshot, a scarecrow contest and a haunted trail. Admission is free.

Country Apple Orchard south of Sioux Falls is hosting a Harvest Festival, which includes the South Dakota Giant Pumpkin Contest. Saturday’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can bring in any home-grown item to be weighed-in from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Awards will be announced at 1 p.m. Admission is free.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon is hosting a Harvest Festival from noon to 5 p.m. There will be live music, food, pumpkin painting and a mini grape stomp. Admission is free.

Vendors are selling home-grown produce at the Falls Park Farmers Market. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through the end of the month.

Pro wrestlers Eugene and Jason Bates headline the Midwest All-Pro Wrestling bouts at Big Dummy’s in Mitchell, SD. Bell-time is 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.

It’s the 2019 season home opener for the Clark Cup champion Stampede hockey team. The Herd takes on the Lincoln Stars at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.