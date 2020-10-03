Saturday Boredom Busters: October 3rd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Showcase of Remodeled Homes and the Outdoor Living Showcase offer the area’s latest trends in home remodeling projects. The two showcases feature a total of 12 projects to check out: 11 in Sioux Falls, one in Hartford. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. It costs $5 to see all of the projects. You can purchase tickets at any one of the sites. The showcases run through Sunday.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon is hosting a Harvest Festival from noon to 5 p.m. There will be live music, a food truck, pumpkin painting a bounce house and other kids’ activities. Admission is free.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm in Canton is hosting a Pumpkin Festival that includes pumpkin painting, pumpkin games and a pumpkin slingshot. There will also be hay rides, farm animals and fall crafts. Today’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Haunted Trail is open from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The South Dakota Artisan Fair features two-days of indoor shopping at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. More than 80 vendors will be selling their handmade works from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. There will also be children’s games, door prizes, and concessions. Admission is free.

It’s Special Olympics Night at the South Dakota Rodeo Association Finals at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Events include a Dakota Cowboy Trade Show from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. A High School Extravaganza starts at 11 a.m. The rodeo finals are at 6 p.m. Admission is $10, free for ages 6 and under.

Also at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, the Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting a free Open House this weekend. The open house runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes the largest permanent model train layout in South Dakota. Guests are ask to practice social distancing and will only be allowed in the hallway of the building to view the layout.

Siouxperconline is a weekend virtual celebration of comic books, cosplay, anime, board and video games, science fiction and fantasy. Siouxperconline is a benefit for REACH Literacy and the JY6 Foundation.