Saturday Boredom Busters: October 31st

HARTFORD, SD (KELO) — The Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce and the Hartford Area Optimist Club are hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event. A walk-through option will be in the West Central High School parking lot. A drive-through option will be in the West Central Middle School parking lot. The hours are from 2-4 p.m.

Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls is hosting a Halloween Scavenger Hunt. Kids are invited to search for items all around Dow Rummel’s outdoor campus from 9-11 a.m. Admission is free.

Governor Kristi Noem and her family will be handing out treats during a Trick-or-Treat event outside the governor’s residence in Pierre. The festivities takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls Alive is hosting a Halloween Festival at the Washington Pavilion. Kids can enjoy peekaboo puppets, paper spiders and free candy. Parents can visit vendor booths featuring art, beauty and wellness products on the second floor lobby. The hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While you’re at the Pavilion, check out the “Grow It” interactive agriculture exhibit at the Kirby Science Discovery Center. It’s designed and sponsored by KELOLAND Media Group.

The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is hosting the James O. Aplan Classic Gun Show this weekend. Visitors can check out hundreds of tables full of guns and accessories for display and sale. The doors open at the Sioux Falls Ramkota Event Center at 9 a.m. both today and Sunday. Admission is $5.

It’s the final night you can check out the Sioux Falls Jaycees Feargrounds haunted house in the Arts Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The ticket booth opens at 6:45 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. The haunted house closes at midnight. It’s recommended for ages 12 and up.

A Magician Among The Spirits is a live, interactive magic show performed at Spellbound Magic Shop & Theater, located at 5413 W. 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.