Saturday Boredom Busters: October 30th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A Halloween Fireworks Show at Great Shots in Sioux Falls will benefit Emily’s Hope. Activities go from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and include a raffle, plus an evening costume contest, and a pyrotechnic musical show. Plus, be sure to check out the Emily’s Hope booth throughout the day and pick up some Emily’s Hope swag.

Outdoor farmers market season wraps up today in Sioux Falls and Brandon. The Falls Park Farmers Market is open for the final time from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Brandon Farmers Market, located at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard, is open one last time from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hundreds of tables full of guns and accessories are on display at the James O. Aplan Gun Show in Sioux Falls. Hunters and other gun enthusiasts can check out the show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt is hosting a Charity Concert featuring country music singer Darryl Worley. The performance is at 7 p.m. in the Parker High School Gymnasium. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students.

Canton United Methodist Church is hosting a Lord of the Harvest Bazaar & Bake Sale. The free event is taking place from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

The Homestead Orchard near Marion, SD is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. You can take a relaxing stroll through the greenhouse to check out more than 80 varieties of mums from 1-5 p.m. You’re also invited to come inside for a free cup of coffee and sample some apples.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes zip lines, an apple cannon range, pony rides, giant hay maze, two 90-foot jumping pillows, a petting zoo, and apple picking. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Find your way through the stalks at the Heartland Country Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg, as well as a corn maze at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Sioux Falls. The hours are noon to 9 p.m. at both locations.

The Jaycees Feargrounds haunted house is open from 7 p.m. to midnight in the Arts Building of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Tickets are $12 online, $17 at the gate, a fast-pass is $5.

Nightmare on 49th is a family-friendly haunted house in Sioux Falls. It’s located in Liberty Hall, the former VFW building, on South Minnesota Avenue. The hours are 7 p.m. to midnight. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children.

Enjoy some scares outdoors at the Screaming Woods Haunted Trails at 1811 N. Lowell Avenue in Sioux Falls. The hours are 8-11 p.m. Admission is $12, $10 with a canned food donation.

The Haunted Farm in Worthing, SD includes a haunted barn, haunted woods, dark trail plus a hayride and animals. The hours are 7-10 p.m. The cost is $23, $10 for the non-haunted attractions.

Visitors to Big Sioux Recreation Area in Brandon, SD are invited dress in their favorite costumes and take a Halloween hike along the Trick or Treat Trails. The event goes from 5-8 p.m. A valid park entrance license is required.

Sioux Falls churches are hosting Trunk or Treat events today. They include Southern Hills United Methodist Church from 2-4 p.m. C6 Church from 4-6 p.m. in the Boys & Girls Clubs parking lot. Peace Lutheran from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Also, Holy Cross Church and Preschool from 6-8 p.m.

The Nosebleeds Film Festival features the movie Little Shop of Horrors. Show time is at 6:30 p.m. at Coffea Roasterie in downtown Sioux Falls. Admission is free and costumes are encouraged.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Hotel Transylvania, rated PG, plus Halloween and The Exorcist, both rated R.