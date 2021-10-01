Saturday Boredom Busters: October 2nd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Showcase of Remodeled Homes & Outdoor Living Showcase features 16 projects in Sioux Falls, Valley Springs, Harrisburg and Hartford. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. today and Sunday. It costs $5 to see all of the projects, free for children 2 and under.

Toughest Monster Truck Tour at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center features the king of monster trucks, Bigfoot, the monster-sized dump truck, Dirt Crew and the world’s largest ATV, Dirt Crew. The high-flying, gravity-defying Freestyle Motocross team will also perform. The action starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $35.

SiouxperCon at the Sioux Falls Convention Center features vendors, artists, cosplay, gaming and a film festival. The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10, free for children 10 and under.

The Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls features bands from South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota. The parade competition goes from 8 a.m. to noon next to Covell Lake. Admission to the parade is free. The field competition starts at 10:15 a.m. and runs through the day at Howard Wood Field. Admission to the field competition is $15 for adults, $5 for students, free for children 5 and under.

Other festivals taking place today include the Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD, FestiFall at Newton Hills State Park in Canton, Harvest Festival, plus a Retro Rock Revival at Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Book Sale this weekend. A variety of books from fiction to non-fiction along with children’s books are on sale from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The two free Leaf & Branch Drop-Off sites in Sioux Falls are located at 1015 East Chambers Street and on the east side of Lyon Boulevard, across from Billion Chevrolet. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are noon to 5 p.m. Leaves must be removed from plastic bags. All loads must be tarped or in an enclosed vehicle. The sites are open through November 28th.

Vendors are selling fresh produce and hand-crafted items at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market is open every Saturday through the end of the month.

You can also purchase fresh locally-grown produce along with fall décor and baked goods at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors to the Heartland Country Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg, SD are invited to find their way through an eleven-acre maze in the design of a lion. Today’s hours are from noon to 9 p.m.

The Corn Maze at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Sioux Falls features more than 7 acres of twists, turns and dead ends. The hours are from noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $10.

Vendors are selling antiques, collectibles and crafts during Benson’s Flea Market at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2.50 for adults, free for children 12 and under.

The Stampede hockey team is on the road taking on the Sioux City Musketeers at the Tyson Events Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.