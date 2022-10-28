SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — ZooBoo is a non-scary Halloween event for little ghosts and goblins at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. There will be hundreds of painted and carved pumpkins, the Creepy Carousel and train rides plus trick-or-treating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s also Sensory Saturday from 9-10 a.m. for children with sensory needs. Admission to ZooBoo is $15, $5 for zoo members.

The Butterfly House and Aquarium in Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls is hosting a Halloween Spooktacular which includes scavenger hunts, haunted hopscotch, pumpkin chuck’n’ and a skelton ring toss. The hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Silverstar Car Wash at 57th Street and Marion Road in Sioux Falls is hosting Nightmare at Silverstar. The haunted car wash goes from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $20 with a portion of sales going to Feeding South Dakota.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Aberdeen is hosting a Tunnel of Terror. For $20, you can get your car cleaned and while getting a good scare in the car wash from 6-10 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 6-9 p.m.

The Western Mall in Sioux Falls is opening its doors to trick-or-treaters. There will be a treat station in front of 605 Aerial Silks from 1-3 p.m.

Businesses in downtown Rapid City are also welcoming trick-or-treaters. They’ll be giving out candy at the Main Street Square from noon to 2 p.m. Mountain Time.

Grandma Lu’s Hallow is an interactive Halloween yard display in Sioux Falls that features live actors, a fifteen-foot ghoul and a glow-in-the-dark selfie shed. It’s located at 913 W. 36th Street. The hours are 6-10 p.m.

There are several Trunk or Treat events taking place in the Sioux Falls this weekend including Southern Hills Church at 10 a.m., Hegg Realtors on South Minnesota Avenue at 11 a.m., Service First Federal Credit Union at 2:30 p.m. and Harvest Church at 4 p.m.

A concert by the a cappella group Tonic Sol-Fa is a fundraiser for the Turner County Youth Pheasant Hunt. The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Parker High School gymnasium. Tickets are $25.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association All-State Chorus & Orchestra perform their annual concert in Sioux Falls. The performance is at 7 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Tickets start at $15.

Rock the Rim is your chance to meet the Sioux Falls Skyforce basketball players at the Sanford Pentagon. Doors open at 5 p.m. The event begins at 6 p.m. and includes NBA mascots and dunkers, along with a half-court contest. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 3 and under. Rock the Rim is a fundraiser for the Trevor’s Legacy Foundation which helps families offset high medical bills.

Homestead Orchard near Marion, SD is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. You can take a relaxing stroll the greenhouse to see more than 80 varieties of mums from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also enjoy a free cup of coffee and sample some apples.

Sioux Falls Zombie Walk is a benefit for B-Squad Dog Rescue. Registration starts at noon at Remedy Brewing Company. The parade starts at 3 p.m. at the 8th & Railroad Center and proceeds to North Dakota Avenue.

The Jaycees Feargrounds is scaring visitors to the Fine Arts Building at the W.H.Lyon Fairgrounds. The hours are 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $12, a fast-pass is $17. The Feargrounds opens its creaky doors one final time Monday night.

Monster Mash is an afternoon of Halloween fun Yogi Bear Jellystone Park near Brandon, SD. It includes games, music and a corn maze from 1-4 p.m.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes a zip line course, a funny farm petting zoo, jumping pillows, a giant hay bale maze, kiddie train rides plus food and live music. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $14 for everyone taller than 35-inches.

Wind your way through the 11-acre maze in the design of prairie dogs at the Heartland Country Corn Maze east of Harrisburg, on Highway 11. Today’s hours are noon to 9 p.m. Admission runs from $5 to $8. It’s free for kids 4 and under.

It’s the final day of the season for the Falls Park Farmers Market. Vendors are selling homegrown and homemade products from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.