SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Join the horrific hordes of the undead during the Sioux Falls Zombie Walk. It’s hosted by the Sioux Falls Roller Dollz and is taking place at Remedy Brewing Company at the 8th & Railroad Center. Make-up goes from noon to 3 p.m. The parade starts at 4 p.m. KELOLAND Living’s Mitchell Olson and Ashley Thompson are the parade grand marshals. Proceeds from your $5 button to take part in walk will go to the CASA program.

ZooBoo at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls includes trick-or-treating amid hundreds of painted and carved pumpkins on display and a creepy carousel. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are several Trunk-or-Treat events taking place today. They include: Spirit of Peace United Church of Christ in Sioux Falls from 1-3 p.m. Split Rock Park in Garretson from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Harvest Church in Sioux Falls from 4-5 p.m. . Southern Hills Church in Sioux Falls from 3-5 p.m. and Bigs Bar in Sioux Falls from noon to 5 p.m.

Visit a local haunted house this Halloween weekend, if you dare. They include the Jaycees Feargrounds at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, Terror 29 in Brandon, Twisted Nightmare in Sioux Falls, the Silverstar Haunted Car Wash at 57th & Marion in Sioux Falls and Grandma Lu’s Hallow on West 36th Street in Sioux Falls.

The James O. Aplan Memorial Gun Show is taking place at the Best Western Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. You can buy, sell, trade or browse modern and antique guns, ammo, reloading equipment and knives from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10. Paid entrants are automatically entered in a drawing for a Springfield 22-caliber long rifle.

The public gets its first look at the new Public Safety Campus in northeast Sioux Falls. An open house will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The free event includes tours of the new 911 emergency dispatch center, training demonstrations plus bounces houses for kids and food trucks.

We have a couple of craft fairs to tell you about. St. Lambert Parish in Sioux Falls is hosting a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes a pulled-pork lunch and bake sale. Admission is free. The Hartford Women of Today are hosting a craft fair from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. at the West Central High School Becker Center gym. Lunch will be served by the After-Prom Committee.

Wind your way through a couple of spooky corn mazes. The Heartland County Corn Maze’s haunted maze east of Harrisburg is open from 6-9 p.m. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park’s maze east of Sioux Falls is open from 5-9 p.m.

It’s the final day of the year for the Falls Park Farmers Market. Purchase locally-grown produce and hand-crafted items from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fall Festival season features South Dakota-grown produce for sale at Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch in Yankton, Country Apple Orchard south of Sioux Falls, Homestead Orchard in Parker, Cherry Rock Farms in Brandon and Riverview Christmas Tree Farm near Canton.