Saturday Boredom Busters: October 26th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — ZooBoo is a non-scary Halloween event for little ghosts and goblins at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. Kids can wind their way through decorated exhibits, collect candy, visit the Extinct Species Graveyard and the Creepy Primate building plus ride the Spooky Carousel. ZooBoo goes from 3-7 p.m. Admission is $5 for zoo members, $7 for non-members.

Businesses at Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls are hosting Halloween activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fun includes trick-or-treating, a costume contest plus games. Admission is free.

The Kuehn Community Center is hosting Defrightful Family Fun. Dress up in your favorite costume and take part in games, win prizes and enjoy inflatables from 1-3 p.m. Admission is free. Kuehn Community Center is located next to Oscar Howe Elementary.

Come dressed as your favorite sports athlete for Zombie Walk 2019. Registration goes from noon to 3 at the El Riad Shrine. The cost is $3. zombie make-up costs $5. The parade through downtown Sioux Falls begins at 3 p.m.

Rock hounds of all ages are invited to the Pipestone National Monument in Minnesota for Experiencing Archeology. Activities include a Walk & Talk at 1 p.m. and a Junior Ranger Archeology Program from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is hosting the James O. Aplan Classic Gun Show. Check out hundreds of tables of guns from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ramkota Hotel Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. Admission is $5.

Hundreds of artists and crafters are displaying and selling their handcrafted works during the Autumn Festival at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, free for children under ten

Hillcrest Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Craft Bazaar & Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. All proceeds will benefit Hillcrest’s orphan care ministry. Hillcrest Church is located at 4301 East 26th Street.

Augustana University presents its Fall Choral Concert at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, $10 for seniors, free for students. Our Savior’s Lutheran is located at 909 W. 33rd Street.

It’s the final day of the season at the Falls Park Farmers Market. You can purchase fresh produce and other products from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Jaycees Feargrounds is open from 7 p.m. to midnight in the Fine Arts Building of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Admission is $15, $20 for a fast pass.

Terror 29 is an abandoned warehouse has transitioned into a circus freak show. The hours are from 7-11 p.m. Admission is $15. Terror 29 is located on Cottonwood Avenue, just off Interstate 29 at the Crooks-Renner exit.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Muskegon Lumberjacks at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.