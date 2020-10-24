Saturday Boredom Busters: October 24th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — ZooBoo is a non-scary Halloween event for little ghosts and goblins at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. Kids can wind their way through decorated exhibits, collect candy grab bags, plus ride the Spooky Carrousel and the Spooky Savannah Express Train from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Today is ‘Sensory Saturday’ from 9-10 a.m. exclusively for children with sensory needs. Pre-purchase tickets online to get a discount for ZooBoo. The zoo’s new timed entry tickets will mean shorter lines and enhanced social distancing.

Businesses at Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls are hosting Halloween by offering outdoor trick-or-treating along the west shore of the lake from 12:30-2 p.m. Admission is free. Lake Lorraine is also holding a Haunted House Decorating Contest. You have until tomorrow to enter your home. Judging will take place on Wednesday.

Archery Outfitters is hosting an indoor Halloween Archery Shoot for kids from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Have fun shooting at Halloween targets and win candy and prizes. The cost is $6 cash or $8 with a credit card payment. Bow and arrow rentals are $2. Archer Outfitters is located at 1811 North Lowell Avenue in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Jaycees Feargrounds is a haunted house located in the Arts Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The ticket booth opens at 6:45 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. The haunted house closes at midnight. It’s recommended for ages 12 and up. Hand sanitizer will be available on-site.

Wind your way through 11 acres of twists and turns in the shape of a giraffe at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 9 p.m. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.