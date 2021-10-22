Saturday Boredom Busters: October 23rd

SIOUX FALLS SD (KELO) — Enjoy the excitement of fast-paced rodeo action at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Rodeo Association Finals include a Cowboy Christmas Trade Show starting at 9 a.m. The High School Extravaganza is at 11 a.m. It’s Special Olympics Night at the rodeo with the main performance starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $10, free for children 6 and under.

ZooBoo is a non-scary Halloween event for children at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. Hundreds of painted and carved pumpkins will be on display, plus take a ride on the Creepy Carrousel. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Today is also Sensory Saturday, which is exclusively for kids with sensory needs, from 9-10 a.m.

Visitors to Big Sioux Recreation Area in Brandon, SD are invited dress in their favorite costumes and take a Halloween hike along the Trick or Treat Trails. Take the reflector challenge by finding as many reflecting signs hidden along the trail. The event goes from 5-8 p.m.

Schulte Subaru on South Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls is hosting a free Trick or Treat Drive-Thru. The hours are 5-10 p.m.

The Jaycees Feargrounds haunted house is open from 7 p.m. to midnight in the Arts Building of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Tickets are $12 online, $17 at the gate, a fast-pass is $5.

Nightmare on 49th is Sioux Falls’ newest haunted house. It’s located in Liberty Hall, the former VFW building, on South Minnesota Avenue. The hours are 7 p.m. to midnight. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children.

Enjoy some scares outdoors at the Screaming Woods Haunted Trails at 1811 N. Lowell Avenue in Sioux Falls. The hours are 8-11 p.m. Admission is $12, $10 with a canned food donation.

The Haunted Farm in Worthing, SD includes a haunted barn, haunted woods, dark trail plus a hayride and animals. The hours are 7-10 p.m. The cost is $23, $10 for the non-haunted attractions. The location is on 276th Street in Worthing.

The South Dakota Showcase is a family-friendly trade show specializing in all things outdoors, including hunting, fishing, recreation and fine arts. It’s taking place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Kids Against Hunger is hosting an Open House at it’s new location at 1710 S. Marion Road in Sioux Falls. Everyone is invited to pack some food, sample their new domestic meal and learn how to help feed the hungry from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is free.

Cop on a Rooftop is a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Dakota. Law enforcement officers will stand on top of the Hy-Vees located on Minnesota Avenue and at 26th & Marion asking for donations from customers so they can get off the roof. The officers will be using a megaphone, so they don’t have to shout from the rooftops.

The Homestead Orchard near Marion, SD is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. You can take a relaxing stroll through the greenhouse to check out more than 80 varieties of mums from 1-5 p.m. You’re also invited to come inside for a free cup of coffee and sample some apples.

It’s still Farmers Market season in KELOLAND. The Falls Park Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Sioux Falls. The Brandon Farmers Market, located at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard, is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes zip lines, an apple cannon range, pony rides, giant hay maze, two 90-foot jumping pillows, a petting zoo, and of course, apple picking. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.