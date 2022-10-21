SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Woodlawn by Lantern is a Voices from the Past tour of Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Five re-enactors will portray people from Sioux Falls history. Tours are every 20-minutes starting at 6:30 p.m. The final tour is at 8:10 p.m. Tickets are $12 cash at the gate. You can also buy tickets in advance by calling the Old Courthouse Museum at 605-367-4210.

Siouxland Libraries are calling all ghosts and ghouls to enjoy an afternoon of fright-filled fun at the downtown Sioux Falls library. Spooky Saturday includes storytelling, testing your knowledge using your spooky senses and enjoying monstrous crafts. The hours are from 2-4 p.m. Admission is free.

The James O. Aplan Memorial Fall Gun Show features vendors selling and swapping antique and modern guns, plus ammunition, Old West items and knives at the Best Western Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10. All guns are to be unloaded and strapped.

The Harvest Festival at Quarry Rock Church in Dell Rapids, SD is a fundraiser for the Daily Bread Food Pantry. There will be vendors, crafts, raffles, a bake sale and fashion show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $1, or a canned good, school supply, or cold weather gear.

Memorial Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Craft/Vendor & Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can shop for items from vendors and enjoy walking tacos for lunch. Admission is free.

Bethany Reformed Church in Canton, SD is hosting a Dueling Pianos Fundraiser. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. with the music starting at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $30.

American Legion Post #42 in Arlington, SD is serving an all-you-can-eat Rocky Mountain Oyster Feed from 6-8 p.m. The cost is $15, $7 for children and free for ages 3 and under.

Junkin’ Market Days is an indoor market that is filled with repurposed, rustic, shabby chic, farmhouse, vintage and one-of-a-kind finds. It’s taking place at the Expo Center at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5.

Homestead Orchard near Marion, SD is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. You can take a relaxing stroll the greenhouse to see more than 80 varieties of mums from 1-5 p.m. You can also enjoy a free cup of coffee and sample some apples.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes a zip line course, a funny farm petting zoo, jumping pillows, a giant hay bale maze, kiddie train rides plus food and live music. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $14 for everyone taller than 35-inches.

Moonlight Maze is an evening of fun in the corn maze at Yogi Bear Jellystone Park near Brandon. Try out the jumping pillow and mini-golf in the moonlight plus nighttime laser tag and a community bonfire from 6-9 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children.

Wind your way through the 11-acre maze in the design of prairie dogs at the Heartland Country Corn Maze east of Harrisburg, on Highway 11. Today’s hours are noon to 9 p.m. Admission runs from $5 to $8. It’s free for kids 4 and under.

It’s still farmers market season in KELOLAND. Vendors are selling products at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Brandon Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Jaycees Feargrounds is opening its creaky doors to visitors at the W.H.Lyon Fairgrounds. The haunted house is located in the Fine Arts Building. The hours are 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $12, a fast-pass is $17.