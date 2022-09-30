SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls features schools from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota competing for first-place honors in parade and field competitions. Activities begin at 8 a.m. with a parade starting on West Madison Street. The marching competition begins at 9:45 a.m. at Howard Wood Field. The marching finals begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $15.

Bark in the Park is a fun run & walk to benefit the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Pasley Park in Sioux Falls. The cost is $25. The run and walk starts at 9:45 a.m. There will also be food vendors plus games for pets and their owners.

The Human Race is a community fundraiser for local non-profit organizations. The 5K run starts at 9 a.m. at Sertoma Park followed by a 1-mile fun walk at 9:15 p.m. The registration fee is $75. Participants can choose which non-profit they’ll benefit when they register.

SiouxperCon 2022: Retromania is a weekend dedicated to board games and video games, comic books, cosplay and science fiction at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Opening ceremonies are at 10 a.m. Admission is $15, free for children 10 and under.

Fall Fest at The Bridges at 57th Street in Sioux Falls includes a pop-up pumpkin patch, a petting zoo, plus McCrossan Boys Ranch horse-drawn wagon rides. The Fall Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

All aboard Historic Prairie Village’s Pumpkin Train. There will be train rides to the pumpkin patch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pumpkins will be available while supplies last. The cost is $5 for kids 12 and under, $2 dollars for accompanying parents or teens. Prairie Village is located 2 miles west of Madison, SD on Highway 34.

Pumpkin Fest at the City Park in Groton, SD includes free pumpkins, pumpkin painting hay rides, train rides, plus free vision screenings by the Lions Club. The hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A free-will donation lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Maxwell Food Equipment in Sioux Falls is hosting a Food Drive for All Cats Rescue. Drop-off donated cat food from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and receive a 10-percent off coupon to use at the store.

Benson’s Flea Market is the longest-running flea market in South Dakota. Vendors are selling antiques, collectibles and rummage items from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2.50, free for children 12 and under.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Siouxland Gem & Mineral Society is hosting a Gem & Mineral Show at the Cottonwood Inn & Convention Center in South Sioux City, NE. The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Vendors are selling fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

Vendors are also selling fresh produce and other locally-made goods at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon is hosting a Harvest Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Activities include kids games, face-painting, live music plus alpacas on-site.

Riverview Tree farm near Canton, SD is hosting a Pumpkin Festival with picking hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be live music, kids activities plus farm animals. Admission is free.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes a zip line course, a funny farm petting zoo, jumping pillows, a giant hay bale maze, kiddie train rides plus food and live music. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $14 for everyone taller than 35-inches.

Moonlight Maze is an evening of fun in the corn maze at Yogi Bear Jellystone Park near Brandon. Try out the jumping pillow and mini-golf in the moonlight plus nighttime laser tag and a community bonfire from 6-9 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children.