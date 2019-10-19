Saturday Boredom Busters: October 19th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Pets and people are invited to dress up for Halloween for the Dakota Dachshund Trunk or Treat. The fundraiser for Dakota Dachshund Rescue goes from noon to 3 p.m. at Your Pet Stop in Sioux Falls. Activities include a photo booth, a costume contest and lunch. Your Pet Stop is located at 501 E. 41st Street.

Spooky Science at the Washington Pavilion features boo bubbles, squishy slime, black cat origami and hands-on science and art activities. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. All kids go home with a bag of Halloween goodies. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Archery Outfitters is hosting a Screaming Woods Haunted Trails from 8-11 p.m. The cost is $12 or $10 with a canned food donation. Archery Outfitters is located at 1811 N. Lowell in Sioux Falls.

The Jesse James Players are hosting Spooky Trail, a half-mile hike through Garretson from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Parking is available at the Garretson Football Complex. Tickets are $10.

Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD is hosting a Harvest Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy live music, wine discounts, food vendors and pumpkin painting.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm near Canton is hosting a Pumpkin Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pick your own Halloween pumpkins, plus enjoy games, rides, pumpkin painting a pumpkin sling-shot, a scarecrow contest and a haunted trail. Admission is free.

The Etc. Expo For Her is a day of shopping fun, entertainment and pampering for women of all ages. More than 200 vendors will be selling items from jewelry, purses, shoes and home decor from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Admission is $7, $6 with a canned food donation.

Small business owners in the Flandreau, S.D. area are hosting a pop-up mall showcasing vintage, antique and modern decor, plus other items for pets, health, beauty and fashion. A Trip to the Country – A Unique Shopping Experience will be held at a farm house located at 22578 479th Avenue in Flandreau. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The Jaycees Feargrounds is open from 7 p.m. to midnight in the Fine Arts Building of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Admission is $15, $20 for a fast pass.

Terror 29 is Sioux Falls’s newest haunted house. An abandoned warehouse has transitioned into a circus freak show. The hours are from 7-11 p.m. Admission is $15. Terror 29 is located on Cottonwood Avenue, just off Interstate 29 at the Crooks-Renner exit.

The St. Lambert School Craft Fair features more than 100 vendors selling products from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch and baked goods are available for purchase throughout the day. Admission is free. St. Lambert is located at 1000 S. Bahnson.

Renner Lutheran Church is serving a Soup & Pie Supper from 4-7 p.m. The cost is $8. Baked goods, crafts and homemade lefse will also be for sale.

The Sons of the American Legion are hosting a a 25-mile Bike Ride on paved county roads around Harrisburg. It costs $25 to ride. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Harrisburg American Legion. The ride starts at 9 a.m. There will also be raffle drawings for more than $18-hundreds dollars in prizes.

Vendors are selling home-grown produce at the Falls Park Farmers Market. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.