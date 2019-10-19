Saturday Boredom Busters: October 19th

Boredom Busters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Pets and people are invited to dress up for Halloween for the Dakota Dachshund Trunk or Treat. The fundraiser for Dakota Dachshund Rescue goes from noon to 3 p.m. at Your Pet Stop in Sioux Falls. Activities include a photo booth, a costume contest and lunch. Your Pet Stop is located at 501 E. 41st Street.

Spooky Science at the Washington Pavilion features boo bubbles, squishy slime, black cat origami and hands-on science and art activities. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. All kids go home with a bag of Halloween goodies. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Archery Outfitters is hosting a Screaming Woods Haunted Trails from 8-11 p.m. The cost is $12 or $10 with a canned food donation. Archery Outfitters is located at 1811 N. Lowell in Sioux Falls.

The Jesse James Players are hosting Spooky Trail, a half-mile hike through Garretson from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Parking is available at the Garretson Football Complex. Tickets are $10.

Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD is hosting a Harvest Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy live music, wine discounts, food vendors and pumpkin painting.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm near Canton is hosting a Pumpkin Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pick your own Halloween pumpkins, plus enjoy games, rides, pumpkin painting a pumpkin sling-shot, a scarecrow contest and a haunted trail. Admission is free.

The Etc. Expo For Her is a day of shopping fun, entertainment and pampering for women of all ages. More than 200 vendors will be selling items from jewelry, purses, shoes and home decor from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Admission is $7, $6 with a canned food donation.

Small business owners in the Flandreau, S.D. area are hosting a pop-up mall showcasing vintage, antique and modern decor, plus other items for pets, health, beauty and fashion. A Trip to the Country – A Unique Shopping Experience will be held at a farm house located at 22578 479th Avenue in Flandreau. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The Jaycees Feargrounds is open from 7 p.m. to midnight in the Fine Arts Building of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Admission is $15, $20 for a fast pass.

Terror 29 is Sioux Falls’s newest haunted house. An abandoned warehouse has transitioned into a circus freak show. The hours are from 7-11 p.m. Admission is $15. Terror 29 is located on Cottonwood Avenue, just off Interstate 29 at the Crooks-Renner exit.

The St. Lambert School Craft Fair features more than 100 vendors selling products from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch and baked goods are available for purchase throughout the day. Admission is free. St. Lambert is located at 1000 S. Bahnson.

Renner Lutheran Church is serving a Soup & Pie Supper from 4-7 p.m. The cost is $8. Baked goods, crafts and homemade lefse will also be for sale.

The Sons of the American Legion are hosting a a 25-mile Bike Ride on paved county roads around Harrisburg. It costs $25 to ride. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Harrisburg American Legion. The ride starts at 9 a.m. There will also be raffle drawings for more than $18-hundreds dollars in prizes.

Vendors are selling home-grown produce at the Falls Park Farmers Market. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests