Saturday Boredom Busters: October 17th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show features the tremendous talents of area artists and crafters during a unique shopping experience at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. You can check out the handmade products from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Musician Andy Gibson performs from 1-1:45 p.m. Admission is $5, free for kids 12 and under. Masks are required. Donations of personal hygiene products will also be accepted.

The Sioux Falls Jaycees Feargrounds is a haunted house located in the Arts Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The ticket booth opens at 6:45 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. The haunted house closes at midnight. It’s recommended for ages 12 and up. Hand sanitizer will be available on-site.

Spooky Science is a day of spirited experiments exploring the wonders of science at the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All kids will go home with a pre-packaged bag of Halloween goodies. Kids are also encouraged to wear costumes. Face masks are required.

While you’re at the Pavilion, check out the “Grow It” interactive agriculture exhibit at the Kirby Science Discovery Center. It’s designed and sponsored by KELOLAND Media Group.

A Magician Among The Spirits is a live, interactive magic show performed at Spellbound Magic Shop & Theater, located at 5413 W. 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.

The Sioux Falls Stampede takes on the Fargo Force in USHL pre-season hockey action. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The Sioux Falls Sports Cards Show features new and vintage cards plus memorabilia at the Military Alliance Building on West Russell Street. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Wind your way through 11 acres of twists and turns in the shape of a giraffe at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 9 p.m. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.