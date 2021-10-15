Saturday Boredom Busters: October 16th

SIOUX FALLS (SD) — The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show offers a one-stop shopping experience for holiday gifts as well as prize giveaways throughout the weekend. The Arts & Crafts Show goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5, $1 off with a donation of old eyeglasses or hearing aids for the South Dakota Lions Club. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Great Bear Ski Valley is hosting OctoBEARfest, which includes free rides on the new chairlift. OctoBEARfest goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes a visit by the ZooMobile from 10 a.m. to noon. The chairlift unveiling is at 1 p.m. with free rides going from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. OctoBEARfest wraps up on Sunday.

Spooky Science at the Kirby Science Discovery Center in the Washington Pavilion includes experiments in boo bubbles, squishy slime plus ghostbusting gear and a Jell-o brain. All Costumes are encouraged and all children go home with a bag of Halloween treats. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $14 for adults, $10 for children, free for ages 2 and under.

The Jaycees Feargrounds haunted house is open from 7 p.m. to midnight in the Arts Building of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Tickets are $12 online, $17 at the gate, a fast-pass is $5.

The Sioux Falls Sports Cards Show features new and vintage cards plus memorabilia for sale at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Building on West Russell Street. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The Homestead Orchard near Marion, SD is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. You can take a relaxing stroll through the greenhouse to check out more than 80 varieties of mums from 1-5 p.m. You’re also invited to come inside for a free cup of coffee and sample some apples.

The Haunted Farm in Worthing, SD includes a haunted barn, haunted woods, dark trail plus a hayride and animals. The hours are 7-10 p.m. The cost is $23, $10 for the non-haunted attractions. The location is 47449 276th Street.

Vendors are selling fresh produce and hand-crafted items at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market is open every Saturday through the end of the month.

You can also purchase fresh locally-grown produce, plus fresh, hand-rolled lefse at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Find your way through the stalks at the Heartland Country Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg, as well as a corn maze at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Sioux Falls. The hours are noon to 9 p.m. at both locations.