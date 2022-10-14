SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show is a shopping experience showcasing area artists and crafters. It’s taking place at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall & Convention Center in Sioux Falls from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 cash or check. Get a $1 off your ticket if you donate a book for REACH Literacy. Children 12 and under get in free.

Spooky Science is a day of Halloween fun at the Washington Pavilion. Kids can experiment with boo bubbles, squishy slime and take home a bag of Halloween treats. Spooky Science goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Kirby Science Discovery Center. Costumes are encouraged. Admission is $14.50 for adults, $11 for children, free for ages 2 and under.

Halloween at Lake Lorraine is an afternoon of trick-or-treating along the west side of the lake. Businesses will have candy stations set up from 1-3 p.m. Flow and Paddle will have a Costume Paddle from noon-4 p.m. on the lake. Parking is available in the Carsforsale.com parking lot.

Spooky Lane is a Trunk or Treat event at the Safety Village of South Dakota in Sioux Falls. There will be games, door prizes and candy from 3-5 p.m. First-responders and safety experts will also share ways for kids to stay safe during Halloween trick-or-treating. Admission is free.

Sioux Falls school kids are decorating city snow plows with festive designs as part of Paint The Plow. It’s taking place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the south parking lot at Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls. The public is also invited to paint and check out the plows to vote for their favorite.

The Jaycees Feargrounds is opening its creaky doors to visitors at the W.H.Lyon Fairgrounds. The haunted house is located in the Fine Arts Building. The hours are 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $12, a fast-pass is $17.

The El Riad Shrine Sprint Car Unit presents The Abbey Road Band: A Live Tribute to the Beatles. Enjoy listening and dancing to all your favorite Beatle songs starting at 8 p.m. at the El Riad Shrine in downtown Sioux Falls. You must be 21 to attend. Tickets are $12.

Riverview Tree farm near Canton, SD is hosting a Pumpkin Festival with picking hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be live music, kids activities plus farm animals. Admission is free.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes a zip line course, a funny farm petting zoo, jumping pillows, a giant hay bale maze, kiddie train rides plus food and live music. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $14 for everyone taller than 35-inches.

More than 100 vendors are selling handmade crafts, vintage, boutique, repurposed, rustic and farmhouse items at the Fall Market in Watertown, SD. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Codington County Extension Complex. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vendors are selling fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through the end of the month.

Vendors are also selling fresh produce and other locally-made goods at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Sioux Falls Sports Card Show is taking place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. You can buy, sell or trade cards from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The Stampede hockey team hosts its season home owner at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. They’ll take on the Fargo Force starting at 6:05 p.m.