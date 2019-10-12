Saturday Boredom Busters: October 12th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Haunted houses are opening their creaky doors in KELOLAND. The Jaycees Feargrounds is open from 7 p.m. to midnight in the Fine Arts Building of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Admission is $15, $20 for a fast pass.

Terror 29 is Sioux Falls’s newest haunted house. An abandoned warehouse has transitioned into a circus freak show. The hours are from 7-11 p.m. Admission is $15. Terror 29 is located on Cottonwood Avenue, just off Interstate 29 at the Crooks-Renner exit.

Shops in Davis, SD are hosting a Flea Market & Festival where you can buy yard art, clothing, gifts, plus baked and canned goods from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be served in the American Legion.

Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD is hosting a Harvest Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy live music, wine discounts, food vendors and pumpkin painting.

Country Apple Orchard south of Sioux Falls is is hosting a Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can pick your own apples and pumpkins plus enjoy homemade apple pies, caramel apples and apple brats. Admission is free.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm near Canton is hosting a Pumpkin Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pick your own Halloween pumpkins, plus enjoy games, rides, pumpkin painting a pumpkin sling-shot, a scarecrow contest and a haunted trail. Admission is free.

Hope Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting its 38th Annual Bazaar from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a bake sale plus Christmas items, quilts, plants, food plus Grandma’s Attic. Admission is free. Hope Lutheran is located at 1700 S. Cliff Avenue.

The South Dakota Rodeo Association Rodeo Finals are taking place at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Activities include a Dakota Cowboy Trade Show from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. A High School Extravaganza gets underway at 11 a.m. It’s Special Olympics night at the Finals which get underway at 6 p.m. Admission is $12. Free for ages 12 and under.

The Monstrous Little Theatre Company presents the thought-provoking play, The How and the Why. The performance is 7:30 p.m. at the Full Circle Book Co-op at 123 W. 10th Street in Sioux Falls. Tickets are $15.

The Sioux Falls Sports Cards Show features new and vintage cards plus memorabilia at American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Vendors are selling home-grown produce at the Falls Park Farmers Market. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through the end of the month.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.