Saturday Boredom Busters: October 10th

RENNER, SD (KELO) — Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD is hosting a Harvest Festival that includes South Dakota-grown wines, live music and food. The festival goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also features pumpkin painting and vendors selling everything from pottery to soup mixes. Admission is free.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm in Canton is hosting a Pumpkin Festival that includes pumpkin picking, pumpkin painting, pumpkin games and a pumpkin slingshot. There will also be hay rides, farm animals and fall crafts. Today’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Haunted Trail is open from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Pumpkin Fest at the city park in Groton, SD, features free pumpkins, hayrides, train rides, and a bake sale. The hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting a free Open House this weekend. The open house, located on the north end of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes the largest permanent model train layout in South Dakota. Visitors are asked to practice social distancing.

Ag Day at the Washington Pavilion includes hands-on farming-related activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ag Day also includes free admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and the Visual Arts Center.

While you’re at the Science Discovery Center, check out the “Grow It” interactive agriculture exhibit designed and sponsored by KELOLAND Media Group.

Wind your way through 11 acres of twists and turns in the shape of a giraffe at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 9 p.m. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

Solace Farm General Store in Davis, SD is hosting a Flea Market & Festival from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hot lunch will be served at the American Legion. Husband sitting is available at the Davis Bar.