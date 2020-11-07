Saturday Boredom Busters: November 7th

SIOUX FALL, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls Alive is hosting a Scarecrow Festival at the Washington Pavilion. Kids can enjoy activities like paper plate scarecrows and a meet & greet with Radley Rex from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parents can shop at vendor booths featuring art, beauty and wellness products on the second floor.

While you’re at the Pavilion, check out the “Grow It” interactive agriculture exhibit at the Kirby Science Discovery Center. It’s designed and sponsored by KELOLAND Media Group.

The Professional Bull Riders circuit is back in Sioux Falls. The PBR Velocity Tour Finals are at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The action begins at 7:30 p.m.

American Legion Post 42 in Arlington, SD is hosting a Rocky Mountain Oyster feed from 5-8 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children. Carry-outs are also available.

The Rapid City Arts Council is hosting an exhibit at the Dahl Arts Center. More than 50 local and regional artists have donated anonymous art works that are on display at the center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. People will be also able to bid on the works during a virtual art part called The Goods on Friday, November 13th.

Benson’s Flea Market features vendors from throughout the Midwest selling everything from collectibles, antiques, coins, house wares and furniture in the Expo Building of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2. Free for kids 12 and under.