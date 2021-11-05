Saturday Boredom Busters: November 6th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –The Artists of the Plains Art Show & Sale is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend. Works by 25 artists from across the region, including Augustana University students, will be on display and for sale at the downtown Hilton Garden Inn from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. That’s followed by a reception and awards program at 7:30 p.m. at the Center for Western Studies on the Augustana campus.

The St. Michael Fall Bazaar & Bake Sale includes vendors selling homemade crafts, baked goods and concessions. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Michael School, located at 1600 S. Marion Road in Sioux Falls. Proceeds will support St. Michael Youth Group activities.

Celebration United Methodist Church in Brandon is hosting a Fall Festival from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Activities include a hayride, pumpkin decorating, a scarecrow-making contest plus a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit church missions.

The Homestead Orchard near Parker, SD is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. You can take a relaxing stroll through the greenhouse to check out more than 80 varieties of mums from 1-5 p.m. You’re also invited to come inside for a free cup of coffee and sample some apples.

Vendors are selling antiques, collectibles and crafts during Benson’s Flea Market at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2.50 for adults, free for children 12 and under.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house this weekend at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sunday.

The two free Leaf & Branch Drop-Off sites in Sioux Falls are located at 1015 East Chambers Street and on the east side of Lyon Boulevard, across from Billion Chevrolet. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sites are open through November 28th.

The Stampede hockey team plays its “Pink in the Rink” game against the Waterloo Blackhawks at the Denny Sanford PREMER Center. The ice is painted pink and Stampede players will wear pink jerseys as part of a fundraiser for the American Cancer Association. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.