SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can update your wardrobe while supporting Dress for Success Sioux Falls during a shopping spree downtown. The Fall Closet Sale is taking place at the Embe Downtown from 9 a.m. to noon. Suits and coats are going for $10, dresses, purses, pants, jackets and shoes are $5, jewelry, belts, carves and accessories are $2. Dress for Success supports local women with professional development and attire.

Dakota Dachshund Rescue is hosting a Christmas Bazaar/Volunteer Appreciation. There will be a dog meet & greet, a merchandise sale and people treats from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Unify Center located at 800 East I-90 Lane in Sioux Falls.

Holiday Fest at the Nest features Christmas decor items, hand-crafted gifts and treats at Robyn’s Nest in Sioux Falls. The hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. Robyn’s Nest is located at 3720 S. River Bluff Road.

First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting its Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You’re invited to come to the church and visit specialty shops offering linens, quilts, Christmas gifts, handcrafted wood items and Scandinavian sweets.

St. Michael School in Sioux Falls is hosting a Fall Bazaar & Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Admission is free. All proceeds go to the St. Michael Youth Group for their activities and missions.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Tea, SD is serving a Turkey Supper from 4-7 p.m. There will be music in the sanctuary while you wait or stop in to see the Country Store. The cost is $12, $5 for children and free for ages 5 and under.

The Brandon VFW in Brandon, SD is hosting a Feather Party. They’ll serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal starting at 5 p.m. BINGO and other games start at 7 p.m.

Homestead Orchard near Marion, SD is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. You can take a relaxing stroll through the greenhouse to see more than 80 varieties of mums from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also enjoy a free cup of coffee and sample some apples.

Benson’s Flea Market is the longest-running flea market in South Dakota. Vendors are selling antiques, collectibles and rummage items from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2.50, free for children 12 and under.

The Fight Like a Ninja Hockey Tournament features 14 girls teams playing through the weekend at the SCHEELS IcePlex in Sioux Falls. Games start at 12:15 p.m. The goal of the tournament is to raise awareness about suicide. To that end, there will be a suicide prevention education breakfast for coaches, parents and community leaders at Great Shots, starting at 9 a.m.