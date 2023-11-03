SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s fall bazaar season in KELOLAND. First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Scandinavian Buffet & Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The buffet includes meatballs and sweet soup. Specialty shops are selling antiques, attic treasures and Christmas gifts. St. Michael Parish is hosting a Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Michael School. It includes crafters, vendors, a bake sale and concessions.

Other holiday shopping options for locally-made products include the Crooks Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crooks Elementary School; plus the Holiday Fest at the Nest at Robyn’s Nest in Sioux Falls from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Center for Western Studies at Augustana University is hosting the Artists of the Plains Art Show & Sale at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Sioux Falls. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday’s hour are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Tea, SD is hosting a Turkey Dinner that includes a country store. Serving time is 4-7 p.m. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages under 5. You can dine-in, or carry-out.

Play games, win prizes and enjoy delicious beers at BINGO & Brews at Buffalo Ridge Brewing in Hartford, SD. The event goes from 3-5 p.m. with all proceeds benefiting DakotAbilities

The Dakota Coffee Festival includes free samples from more than a dozen coffee vendors at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $20 with proceeds going to The Community Outreach, The Sanford Foundation, and OffGridBox which provides affordable clean water in more than 18 countries around the globe.

The Worthing Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Grill-Out Fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy servings of burgers and brats and watch a live demonstration of an extrication where firefighters cut apart a car. The cost is a free-will donation with the money going to the fire department.

Roosevelt High School students present the murder mystery, Clue. The performances are at 2 & 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Tickets are $5.

The local musical group, Mogen’s Heroes is celebrating their 45th anniversary with a benefit concert for the Salvation Army. The concert goes from 6-9 p.m. at the Holiday Inn City Centre in downtown Sioux Falls.

Angelus and Augustana University Choirs present their fall concert “Hymns & Folksongs” with special guests Minnehaha Mandskor at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, $10 for seniors and free for students with a valid ID.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Fargo Force at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.