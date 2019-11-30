Saturday Boredom Busters: November 30th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Midwest Supercross Racing features top men, women and youth riders competing at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The races start at noon inside the Expo Building. Admission is $10.

Sioux Falls author Tom Roberts will be signing copies of his Christmas book, Santa’s Prayer. The book signing goes from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Crossroads Book and Music. Proceeds from book sales go to the Children’s Home Society.

Enjoy splashing and spiking at the Midco Aquatic Center over the holiday weekend. Water volleyball goes from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Players must be able to comfortably stand in 4-feet of water. The cost is an active swim pass or a daily admission fee.

First Reformed Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Kids Christmas Celebration. Kids can meet Santa, take part in Christmas crafts and and cookie decorating from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Admission is free. First Reformed Church is located at 4800 S. Tomar Road.

Enjoy holiday lights in Garretson, SD. Light the Park is a free display in Split Rock Park from 5-10 p.m.

Holiday lights are also on display at Falls Park during Winter Wonderland. You can check out the festive lighting daily from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 5th. Admission is free.

The Dance Gallery of South Dakota presents the Nutcracker. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls.

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Northern Arizona Suns at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is at 7:05 p.m.

The Stampede hockey team plays the Dubuque Fighting Saints at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office.