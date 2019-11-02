Saturday Boredom Busters: November 2nd

HARTFORD, SD (KELO) — A shopping event in Hartford, SD will be held in memory of Melissa Peskey who was killed in a shooting in Missouri last year. The Remembering Melissa Benefit Vendor & Craft Fair goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Dakota Plains Center. Proceeds from the event will go to a scholarship fund for Peskey’s children.

The Fight Like a Ninja Hockey Tournament features girls hockey teams competing this weekend at the SCHEELS IcePlex in Sioux Falls. The tournament also raises awareness about suicide prevent and awards a scholarship to a player who exemplifies team spirit and community involvement.

The Turner County Celebrity Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt presents country music performer Mark Wills. His concert is at 7 p.m. in the Parker High School Auditorium. Tickets are $30, $10 for students. Proceeds from the concert will go to McCrossan Boys Ranch.

Extra Life Game Day is a 24-hour marathon of board games, role playing and video gaming to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network. Everyone’s invited to come and play for however long you want, starting at 8 a.m. The games are being held in meeting rooms A,B, and C of Sanford Hospital, located at 1305 W. 18th Street. Admission is free.

The St. Michael Bazaar & Bake Sale features homemade baked goods, arts, crafts and concessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Michael School in Sioux Falls. Admission is free. Proceeds will benefit St. Michael Youth Group activities. The school is located at 1600 S. Marion Road.

The Hindu Temple of Siouxland is celebrating a Festival of Lights at the Lincoln High School auditorium. It starts with the serving of India cuisine from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The meal is followed by cultural programs from 7-9 p.m. The cost is $15, $10 for children.

Benson’s Flea Market features exhibitors selling antiques, collectibles in the Expo Building of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2, free for children 12 and under.

Homestead Orchard near Marion, SD is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. Take a relaxing stroll from to see more than 80 varieties of mums from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also enjoy a free cup of coffee and sample apples.

The White Wall Sessions presents a concert by the band The Center State. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Last Stop CD Shop on East 10th Street. Tickets are $5. And be sure to watch a previously recorded edition of White Wall Sessions at 10:30 p.m. on KELOLAND TV.

Halloween may be over, but the Jaycees Feargrounds is open one final time from 7 p.m. to midnight in the Fine Arts Building of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Admission is $15, $20 for a fast pass.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.