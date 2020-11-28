Saturday Boredom Busters: November 28th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls Alive is hosting a Festival of Trees & Lights at the Washington Pavilion. Check out the pop-up Christmas trees, plus enjoy holiday treats, a meet & greet with Radley Rex, plus kids can write a letter to the North Pole in Santa’s workshop. The hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parents can shop at vendor booths featuring art, beauty and wellness products.

While you’re at the Pavilion, check out the “Grow It” interactive weather and agriculture exhibit at the Kirby Science Discovery Center. It’s designed and sponsored by KELOLAND Media Group.

Christmas at the Capitol features nearly 100 decorated trees on display at the South Dakota capitol in Pierre. The free display runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through December 26th.

Saturday City is a new holiday craft and vendor show in Sioux Falls. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday until Christmas at the former VFW building located at 3601 S. Minnesota Avenue. All booths are spaced a safe distance apart.

Light the Park is a holiday light display at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD. The hours are from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free but donation boxes are available.

Take a stroll through Falls Park and enjoy the festive holiday lights on display as part of Winter Wonderland. The hours are from 5 p.m. to midnight. The five-story tower atop the Visitor Information Center is open until 9 p.m. Winter Wonderland runs nightly through January 10th.

Midwest Supercross is back at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Practice runs start at noon, qualifiers are at 1:30 p.m. main event races start at 6:30 p.m. The doors open at noon at the Expo Building. The main event racing starts at 6 p.m.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Lincoln Stars at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.