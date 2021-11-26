Saturday Boredom Busters: November 27th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy the fast-paced action of dirt bike racing during the Midwest Supercross at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The doors open at noon at the Expo Center with practice and qualifying throughout the afternoon. The main events begin at 6 p.m. Admission is $15.

Santa and his live reindeer are visiting Lewis Drug stores in Sioux Falls. Kids can meet them at the Lewis at 26th & Sycamore from 3-7 p.m.

Wear your favorite holiday costume and take part in the Jingle Bell Run, which is a fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls. The fun-run begins at 9 a.m.

The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is celebrating the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah with a Menorah Lighting Ceremony. It’s taking place at 5 p.m. near the Nestle Toll House Cafe and Vision World.

Falls Park is aglow for the holidays with Winter Wonderland. You can check out the colorful lights on display nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight, through January 9th.

Light the Park is a holiday light display at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD, from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free, but donation drop-boxes are posted in the park. The money goes toward park improvements.

The Dance Gallery presents The Nutcracker at the O’Gorman High School’s Lorang Theater. The performances are at 1 & 7 p.m. Tickets go from $18-$26.

Kanaranzi Creek in Ellsworth, MN is hosting a festive holiday shopping event that includes re-purposed home decor, painted furniture and one-of-a kind treasures for your indoor and outdoor holiday decorating and gift ideas for everyone. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is the final weekend the two free Leaf & Branch Drop-Off sites are open in Sioux Falls. They’re located at 1015 East Chambers Street and on the east side of Lyon Boulevard, across from Billion Chevrolet. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Sioux City Musketeers. The puck drops at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center at 6:05 p.m.

The Skyforce basketball team plays the Cleveland Charge at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is 7:05 p.m.