SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Jingle Bell Run is a benefit for the Arthritis Foundation. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls. The program begins at 8:30 a.m. with the 5K fun run starting at 9 a.m. followed by the 1-mile walk.

Rails for Roxie is a benefit for a Go Fund Me Memorial for Great Bear Ski Valley employee Roxie Johnson, who died last weekend. There will be some small to medium-sized features for snow enthusiasts in front of the Great Bear chalet open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be food available plus you can purchase passes for the upcoming skiing and snowboarding season.

Enjoy the fast-paced action of dirt bike racing during Midwest Supercross in the Expo Center at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Practice starts at 11:30 a.m. Qualifiers are at 1:30 p.m. The races start at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $15.

Check out the festive floats entered in the Brandon Parade of Lights. Participants will line up at the Brandon Valley High School at 5 p.m. The parade starts at 6 p.m. and goes down Holly Boulevard to Main Avenue, ending at the VFW.

Bring your camera for a picture with Santa and his reindeer. They’ll be at the Lewis Drug at 69th & Louise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then, it’s onto the Lewis at 26th & Sycamore from 3-7 p.m.

Kanaranzi Creek in Ellsworth, MN is hosting its annual Christmas Event that includes re-purposed home decor, painted furniture, rustic and one-of-a-kind treasures for your winter decorating and Christmas gifts. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts is an exhibit at the Washington Pavilion featuring 50 of the country’s most celebrated artists. The exhibit in the Visual Arts Center showcases works by the likes of Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock, Chuck Close, Willem de Kooning, Jasper Johns and Roy Lichtenstein. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Falls Park is lit up for the holidays. Winter Wonderland features thousands of festive lights shining brightly each night through January 8th. Admission is free.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Lincoln Stars at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.