Saturday Boredom Busters: November 23rd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The St. Francis House is hosting Walk A Mile In My Shoes to raise awareness about the homeless in Sioux Falls. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. The walk begins at 11 a.m. at the homeless memorial located at 6th Street and the Big Sioux River. You’re asked to provide a new or gently-used backpack filled with 15 pounds of canned goods, thermals and socks. There will be a free lunch at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church gymnasium after the walk.

The Falls Overlook Café is hosting a Winter Wonderland Celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Live music will be provided by Beautiful Kingdom. A chili bar, holiday drinks, ice cream,and treats will be available for purchase. The Winter Wonderland holiday light display is open every day from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 5th.

EmBe’s Dress for Success is hosting a Fall Closet Sale featuring name-brand clothing, shoes, bags and more. The public sale goes from 9 a.m. to noon. A bag sale goes from 1-4 p.m. Dress for Success is located at 620 W. 18th Street in Sioux Falls.

Rehfeld’s artist-in-residence Joe Schaeffer will paint on stage during a concert by the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion. Tickets start at $10.

Brandon Lutheran Church is hosting a Holiday Pop Up Shop & Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 60 vendors will selling items and you’re invited to stay for lunch. There will also be a laundry detergent drive for the Bandon Food Pantry.

The Royal River Casino in Flandreau, SD. presents Donny Edwards in the Ultimate Tribute to Elvis Presley. Edwards takes you on a journey of the King’s greatest hits through the years starting at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

The Waupaca Area Model Railroaders Club is displaying an award-winning portable model railroad layout called Trains at Christmas. You can check out the display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.