Saturday Boredom Busters: November 21st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –The St. Francis House is hosting Walk a Mile in My Shoes to raise awareness about hunger and homelessness in Sioux Falls. Check-in is at 10:30 a.m. The walk begins at 11 a.m. at the Homeless Memorial located at 6th Street and the east bank of the Big Sioux River. The 1-mile walk ends at the St. Francis House. Participants are asked to fill a backpack with 15-pounds of essential items that will be collected after the walk.

Hundreds of the nation’s finest artists and crafters are displaying and selling their handcrafted works this weekend during the Autumn Festival at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, free for children under ten.

The Ireton Christian School is hosting a Festival of Trees. There will be a special viewing and breakfast for people at high-risk of COVID-19 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Regular viewing follows from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $5 a person, $15 for the entire family.

The Falls Overlook Café is hosting a Winter Wonderland celebration from 6-9 p.m. Live music will be provided by Beautiful Kingdom. You can check out the Winter Wonderland holiday light display at Falls Park from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 10th. The five-story tower atop the Visitor Information Center is open until 9 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Sports Cards Show features new and vintage cards plus memorabilia for sale at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Building on West Russell Street. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Saturday City is a new holiday craft and vendor show in Sioux Falls. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday until Christmas at the former VFW building located at 3601 S. Minnesota Avenue. All booths are spaced a safe distance apart.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Omaha Lancers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.