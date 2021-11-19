Saturday Boredom Busters: November 20th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Walk a Mile in My Shoes, hosted by the St. Francis House, is an event to raise homeless awareness in Sioux Falls. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. at the Homeless Memorial located on 6th Street and the Big Sioux River, behind the LSS building. There will be a reading of the homeless who have passed away at 11 a.m. followed by the walk. Participants are asked to donate a new, or gently-used, backpack filled with 15-pounds of canned goods, thermals, toiletries and socks. There will be a group photo in the parking lot of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 11:25 a.m. followed by a free pulled pork sandwich lunch. After lunch, there will be small group tours of the St. Francis House’s new facility.

EmBe and Dress for Success Sioux Falls are hosting a Fall Closet Sale at the EmBe gym in downtown Sioux Falls. You can shop for name-brand clothing, shoes, jewelry, belts, scarves and accessories, all while supporting Dress for Success. The hours are from 9 a.m. to noon. That’s followed by a bag sale from 1-4 p.m.

The Lennox After Prom Committee is hosting a Craft & Vendor Fair at the Lennox High School. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Falls Park is aglow for the holidays with Winter Wonderland. You can check out the festive lights on display nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight. Falls Overlook Cafe is hosting a Winter Wonderland Kick-off Celebration from 6-9 p.m. that includes live music, ice cream, a chili bar and holiday drinks.

The Autumn Festival at the Sioux Falls Convention Center features hundreds of the nation’s finest artists and crafters displaying and selling their works through the weekend. There will also be an hourly gift certificate winner. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $9, free for children under 10.

Baltic American Legion Post 175 is hosting a Feather Party where you have a chance to win your Thanksgiving turkey by playing Bingo. The legion has 75 turkeys to give away to the winners. The hours are from 7 p.m. to closing.

American Legion Post 162 in Canistota is also hosting a Feather Party from 7:30 p.m. to closing. Bingo players can win a turkey or a ham. A dollar donation gives you a chance at cash prizes, which you need not be present to win.

The Sioux Falls Sports Cards Show features new and vintage cards plus memorabilia for sale at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Building on West Russell Street. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The Stampede hockey teams takes on the Fargo Force at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.