SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Walk a Mile in My Shoes, hosted by the St. Francis House, is an event to raise homeless awareness in Sioux Falls. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. at the Homeless Memorial located on 6th Street and the Big Sioux River, behind the LSS building. The walk to the St. Francis House begins at 11 a.m. Participants are asked to donate a new, or gently-used, backpack filled with 15-pounds of essential supplies.

Trains at Christmas is a model railroad show and swap meet taking place this weekend in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. There will also be doll house displays and presentations on the history of railroads in South Dakota. Today’s hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $7, free for children 12 and under.

Hundreds of the nation’s top artists and crafters are selling their hand-crafted creations at the Autumn Festival. It’s taking place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A $30 gift certificate will be awarded each hour. Admission is $9, free for children under 10.

Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Craft & Vendor Fair. You can shop for hand-crafted holiday items from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

South Dakota authors Cindy Bahe and Mike Hendriksen will be signing copies of their books Genuine Journeys of Life Volumes 1 & 2 during a craft show located inside the Fruit Truck Market in Sioux Falls. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the market is located at 523 N. Kiwanis Avenue.

The Sioux Falls Sports Card Show is taking place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. You can buy, sell or trade cards from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Great Bear Ski Valley is hosting a Ski & Snowboard Swap from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 20-percent commission on gear that sells will benefit Great Bear’s Ski Patrol. All transactions are cash-only. An ATM is on site.

Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts is an exhibit at the Washington Pavilion featuring 50 of the country’s most celebrated artists. The exhibit in the Visual Arts Center showcases works by the likes of Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock, Chuck Close, Willem de Kooning, Jasper Johns and Roy Lichtenstein. The works come from the permanent collection of Guild Hall in East Hampton, New York. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s the opening weekend of Winter Wonderland at Falls Park. The park will be lit up with thousands of festive lights each night through January 8th. Admission is free.

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Windy City Bulls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Tip-off is 7:05 p.m.