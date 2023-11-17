SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Hundreds of artists and crafters will be on display at the Denny Sanford Premier Center for the Autumn Festival, an arts and crafts affair. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Admission is $9 for adults, 8 dollars for seniors and children under 10 are free.

You could try your hand at winning a turkey or ham at Spirit of Peace UCC in Sioux Falls. The Turkey BINGO and auction runs from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the church is located at 6509 South Cliff Avenue. Bingo cards are $10 each.

Spoke-n-Sport in Sioux Falls is hosting it’s Cranksgiving event that’s part race, part scavenger hunt. Registration starts at 11:30 at Spoke-n-Sport on South Cliff Avenue. The race will start at noon. The scavenger hunt involves collecting food items for Feeding South Dakota long the way.

Art Moms & Friends are hosting a Holiday Boutique at 3101 West 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Local vendors will be selling unique pieces for the holidays including antiques, baked goods, jewelry, stationary, houseplants, farmhouse decor plus candles and more, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dog lovers can check out the Dakota Dachsund’s November Meet and Greet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Special Olympics Unify Center in Sioux Falls. Organizers say there will various breeds to meet. The event is free and open to the public, you can even bring your own dog.

The Sioux Falls Sports Card Show is back again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. The event is free, featuring new and vintage cards and collectibles.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra will lead a star-spangled salute in their Celebrate America! performance tonight at 7:30 at the Washington Pavilion. Veterans and active military will receive a 20 percent discount on ticket purchases.

Saturday the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts presents the Lightning Thief. Follow the journey of Percy Jackson, the half-blood son of a Greek God, as he navigates newly discovered powers and a destiny he doesn’t want. Showtimes today at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls are at 2 and 7 p.m.

The Artistry Dance Studio presents Frozen Heart Ballet at O’Gorman’s Lorang Theater Saturday at 7 p.m. Follow the journey of Princesses Ana and Elsa in the land of Arendelle for a story of true love and acceptance between sisters. Tickets for adults are $15 and $10 for children and students.

Get into the holiday spirit with the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Presented by Augustana University Theater Department, LifeScape Center for the Arts and the Black Hills Playhouse, follow along as Rudolph saves Christmas in this all-abilities production. The show starts a 2:30 at the Edith Mortenson Center Theatre on South Summit Avenue in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is having their 22nd annual Trains at Christmas Model Railroad Show and swap meet. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds Expo Building you can see model train layouts from several states.

The 2023 Christmas Experience out at the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm begins Saturday. Check out a variety of trees and other holiday goodies out at the Lincoln County farm from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And a Winter Wonderland is back at Falls Park! The park will be lit up from 5 p.m. to 12 midnight every day from now through early January.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include The Killer, rated R, Nyad, rated PG-13, Cool Hand Luke, rated PG and Pinocchio, rated G.

The new Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium at the Washington Pavilion features Robot Explorers, Experience the Aurora, Unseen Universe, Wings Over Water and BBC Earth: Antarctica.

Movies playing at a theater near you include The Marvels, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, plus Five Nights at Freddy’s, each rated PG-13. There’s also Trolls Band Together, rated G, Journey to Bethlehem, rated PG, and Priscilla, rated R.