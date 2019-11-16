Saturday Boredom Busters: November 16th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks and Rec is hosting a Fun & Fit Day for kids ages 2-6 at Kuehn Community Center. They can take part in fitness-related activities like running, jumping and jamming from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is free. Participants must bring along someone 16 years or older to supervise.

Art Moms & Friends are hosting a Holiday Pop Up Boutique from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Sioux Falls. Local artists and vendors are selling gifts including jewelry, farmhouse signs, baked goods, stationary and antiques. Admission is free. The boutique is located at 3101 West 41st Street, next to Plato’s Closet and Olive Garden.

The MarketPlace Pop-Up at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City features more than 60 vendors selling products from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. The first 100 guests receive a mystery gift card.

Stacey’s Vintage Art Boutique is hosting a fundraiser for Big Paws Canine Foundation from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Veterans will be present with their service dogs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stacy’s Boutique is located at 27102 Albers Avenue, 2 blocks east of the Tea exit.

Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Craft & Vendor Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. Holy Cross Lutheran is located at 1300 S. Sertoma.

The Minneluzahan Senior Center in Rapid City is hosting a Fall Craft Show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. Breakfast and lunch will also be available.

The Green Earth Players presents a stage production of The Beverly Hillbillies at the Palace Theater in Luverne, MN. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults, $7 for students.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Agua Caliente Clippers at the Sanford Pentagon. Tipoff is at 7:05 p.m.

The Stampede hockey team stakes on the Green Bay Gamblers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office.